Monday's contest at F. G. Clark Center has the Southern Lady Jaguars (10-13) taking on the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (1-22) at 6:30 PM (on February 13). Our computer prediction projects a 68-64 victory for Southern, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

In their last time out, the Lady Jaguars won on Saturday 69-52 over Prairie View A&M.

Southern vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Southern vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 68, Texas Southern 64

Southern Schedule Analysis

On January 2, the Lady Jaguars claimed their signature win of the season, a 70-62 victory over the Texas Southern Lady Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 263) in our computer rankings.

The Lady Jaguars have seven losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on January 14

69-52 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on February 11

56-52 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 313) on November 17

65-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on January 9

74-43 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 23

Southern Performance Insights