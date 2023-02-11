New Orleans vs. McNeese Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the McNeese Cowgirls (9-14) and the New Orleans Privateers (5-16) clashing at Lakefront Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 67-65 win for McNeese according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Privateers earned an 83-68 victory against Nicholls.
New Orleans vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans vs. McNeese Score Prediction
- Prediction: McNeese 67, New Orleans 65
New Orleans Schedule Analysis
- On January 28, the Privateers picked up their signature win of the season, a 59-42 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 202) in our computer rankings.
- New Orleans has nine losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.
New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 228) on January 5
- 70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on January 21
- 71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on November 14
- 83-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on February 9
New Orleans Performance Insights
- The Privateers average 58.0 points per game (313th in college basketball) while giving up 65.2 per contest (207th in college basketball). They have a -152 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.2 points per game.
- New Orleans is tallying 58.3 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 0.3 more points per game than its overall average (58.0).
- The Privateers average 60.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 56.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- Defensively, New Orleans has been better at home this season, surrendering 59.0 points per game, compared to 69.8 on the road.
- The Privateers have averaged 58.0 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've put up on average this season.
