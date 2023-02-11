Saturday's contest between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-10) and Florida Atlantic Owls (12-11) matching up at Thomas Assembly Center has a projected final score of 72-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Louisiana Tech, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

Last time out, the Lady Techsters won on Thursday 76-65 over Florida International.

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisiana Tech vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 72, Florida Atlantic 53

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

The Lady Techsters' best win this season came in an 81-66 victory against the North Texas Lady Eagles on January 11.

Louisiana Tech has nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the country.

Louisiana Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

73-50 over Stetson (No. 140) on November 25

79-74 at home over Rice (No. 163) on January 5

67-62 at home over UAB (No. 193) on January 26

61-55 on the road over UAB (No. 193) on January 14

71-52 over George Washington (No. 207) on November 27

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights