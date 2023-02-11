Grambling vs. Texas Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Grambling Lady Tigers (6-16) and Texas Southern Lady Tigers (1-21) going head to head at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Grambling, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Grambling Lady Tigers head into this contest after a 57-53 loss to Alabama A&M on Monday.
Grambling vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
Grambling vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grambling 70, Texas Southern 68
Grambling Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers picked up their best win of the season on January 4, when they took down the Texas Southern Lady Tigers, who rank No. 263 in our computer rankings, 76-69.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.
Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 264) on February 4
- 66-60 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on January 2
- 69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on November 18
- 71-57 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 21
- 71-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 354) on January 9
Grambling Performance Insights
- The Grambling Lady Tigers are being outscored by 9.0 points per game with a -198 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.8 points per game (330th in college basketball) and allow 64.8 per outing (197th in college basketball).
- Grambling is putting up 58.6 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 2.8 more points per game than its season average (55.8).
- The Grambling Lady Tigers put up 58.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 54.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.3 points per contest.
- At home, Grambling is giving up 0.4 fewer points per game (63.0) than in road games (63.4).
- The Grambling Lady Tigers have been putting up 57.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 55.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
