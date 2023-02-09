Tulane vs. Wichita State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Tulane Green Wave (13-10) versus the Wichita State Shockers (13-10) at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 69-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 9.
The Green Wave head into this game after a 53-50 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.
Tulane vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
Tulane vs. Wichita State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulane 69, Wichita State 63
Tulane Schedule Analysis
- The Green Wave's best win of the season came in a 64-50 victory on January 17 over the UCF Knights, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 9) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Tulane is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.
Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins
- 103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 92) on December 7
- 77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 117) on January 21
- 76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 127) on January 11
- 71-49 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on December 21
- 67-52 at home over Southern (No. 237) on December 11
Tulane Performance Insights
- The Green Wave are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game, with a +201 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.3 points per game (106th in college basketball) and allow 60.5 per outing (79th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Tulane is averaging fewer points (58.5 per game) than it is overall (69.3) in 2022-23.
- At home the Green Wave are scoring 71.1 points per game, 6.4 more than they are averaging away (64.7).
- At home Tulane is giving up 55.8 points per game, 12 fewer points than it is on the road (67.8).
- In their previous 10 games, the Green Wave are averaging 58.5 points per contest, 10.8 fewer points than their season average (69.3).
