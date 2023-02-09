Thursday's game at Stopher Gym has the New Orleans Privateers (4-16) squaring off against the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-17) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 65-63 victory for New Orleans, so expect a tight matchup.

The Privateers dropped their last outing 50-45 against Incarnate Word on Saturday.

New Orleans vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

New Orleans vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 65, Nicholls 64

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Privateers took down the SE Louisiana Lions at home on January 28 by a score of 59-42.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, New Orleans is 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins

60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 228) on January 5

70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on January 21

71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 325) on November 14

New Orleans Performance Insights