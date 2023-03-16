Currently, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) are listed with the best odds in the Sun Belt and the 49th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

At 9:40 PM ET on Thursday, March 16, the Ragin' Cajuns take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the First Round. Tennessee is favored by 11.5 points, and the point total is set at 135.5.

Louisiana NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 49th Bet $100 to win $50000 Pre-Tournament +50000 49th Bet $100 to win $50000

Louisiana Team Stats

Louisiana is outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +271 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.0 points per game (38th in college basketball) and allows 69.8 per outing (165th in college basketball).

Louisiana is 22-2 in games it was listed as the favorite, and has a single win (1-5) in games it was listed as underdogs.

Louisiana has registered six wins when favored by three points or fewer (6-1), and it has posted a 16-1 record in tilts when favored by 3.5 or more points.

Louisiana Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-2 | Q2 Record: 1-3 | Q3 Record: 10-1 | Q4 Record: 12-1

0-2 | 1-3 | 10-1 | 12-1 Louisiana has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (10).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Louisiana Players

Jordan Brown leads the Ragin' Cajuns in points and rebounds. He contributes 19.4 points per game while also adding 8.7 rebounds.

The squad is led in assists by Themus Fulks' 5.9 per game.

The Ragin' Cajuns are led by Greg Williams Jr. from long distance. He hits 1.8 shots from deep per game.

Williams leads the team with 1.1 steals per game. Brown collects 1.2 blocks an outing to pace Louisiana.

