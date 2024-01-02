TECNO's Newest Spark20 Pro+ Brings Many Industry-first Features in its Price Bracket

The latest addition to the SPARK 20 Series brings a best-in-class experience to a wider audience with upgraded features and trendy design.

HONG KONG, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO recently launched SPARK 20 Pro+, an upgraded addition to its popular SPARK 20 Series, elevating the user experience with flagship-level capabilities and great value. It features many firsts for its price bracket, including a 108MP+32MP powerful camera system, a double-curved design, a stunning display and more. Combined with the awesome power of MediaTek's exceptional Helio G99 Ultimate processor, SPARK 20 Pro+ brings users a best-in-class experience that's way beyond its price bracket.

"SPARK 20 Pro+ is a reflection of our commitment to bringing flagship-level camera technology and stylish design to a wider audience," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "As an unprecedented upgrade to the popular SPARK 20 Series, this new device is a leader among budget smartphones, redefining what's possible in its price bracket and creating new ways for trendsetting Gen Z consumers to be at the forefront."

Discover Incredible Detail with a Powerful 108MP+32MP Camera System

In any scenario, in any environment, SPARK 20 Pro+ equips users to capture magical moments in breathtaking detail. The device's 108MP Ultra-Sensing Main Camera with 3x lossless zoom and 10x digital zoom produces incredibly detailed photos, whether near or far. An ultra-large 1/1.67" sensor and F/1.75 aperture help the camera adapt to any light conditions, while HDR Multi-Frame Fusion balances light and shade with intelligent compositions. Meanwhile, a 32MP Glowing Selfie Camera powered by AI portrait restoration and an expansive 88.9° golden lens shoots stunning solo selfies and shots with friends that really shine.

What's more, TECNO's 9-in-1 Adaptive Pixel technology brings up to 900% greater light sensitivity with an ultra-large 1.92µm pixel for amazing clarity. Beyond hardware, SPARK 20 Pro+'s Super Night Mode finds the sweet spot in balancing noise and details, while the Super Flash Light algorithm and Dual Flash give users pro lighting wherever they go.

Vlog the Moment with Fun Video Features

While photos offer a snapshot of a moment, videos let users relive memories for a lifetime – and they can capture special moments and captivating vlogs in fantastic 2K clarity with SPARK 20 Pro+. For more cinematic results, an automatic bokeh can be applied to make the hero of the shot stand out even more, night algorithm minimizes noise to bring more life to the night, and slow motion supporting up to 720p@240fps eternalizes wonderful moments. Meanwhile, superior video stabilization ensures smooth footage and dual focus technology intelligently adapts to diverse scenarios for the best results. SPARK 20 Pro+ also brings a new perspective to vlogging with Dual View, integrating the view of both front and rear cameras to open up a world of possibilities.

Stand Out with Stylish, Sophisticated Design

SPARK 20 Pro+ has been painstakingly designed and refined to create a uniquely sleek device. The pioneering 56.5° Ergonomics Double Curved Design was developed using TECNO's billion-grade multi-ethnicity ergonomics database, resulting in precise, eye-catching curvature that blends sleekness and comfort at just 190g and 7.55mm. On the reverse, SPARK 20 Pro+'s Quadrant Star Array camera module creates a symmetrical aesthetic while delivering unrivaled clarity. This device is also equipped with flagship-grade glass to provide extreme durability from scratch and drops, while also features IP53 certification for water- and dust-proof peace of mind.

SPARK 20 Pro+'s appearance is transported to another galaxy with TECNO's Sparkle Sand Pattern aesthetic. The glossy glass-like back cover is available in three out-of-this-world colors – Lunar Frost; Temporal Orbits; and Radiant Starstream. SPARK 20 Pro+ is also available in a fourth color – Magic Skin 2.0 Green – with TECNO's upgraded Magic Skin technology, adding a luxurious touch and extreme durability while being more eco-friendly.

Next Level Performance to Power Up and Power On

The new SPARK 20 Pro+ creates a user experience far beyond its price bracket with outstanding performance. Equipped with MediaTek's Helio G99 Ultimate processor, SPARK 20 Pro+ delivers super smooth performance, exceptional efficiency and reduced battery consumption for next-level gaming, surfing, viewing, and daily use.

Besides the processor, SPARK 20 Pro+ boasts a huge memory of 256GB ROM and 16GB RAM (8GB+8GB extended) bringing seamless interactions and letting users save more of what matters to them. The device also has a massive 5,000mAh Super Battery with up to 33W Super Charge, bringing epic endurance for almost a full day with just an hour of charging.

Tired of waiting for your game to load? SPARK 20 Pro+ ensures no more frustrating load times, thanks to the AI-powered Aurora Engine. It boosts the launch rate for major games by 85% and popular apps by 95%, meaning users can make every second count. In addition, SPARK 20 Pro+ features the Darwin Engine, which improves the gaming experience with frame rates enhanced 8x and a 4°C minimum reduction in average temperature rise for lag-free gameplay with minimal heating.

Experience an Audiovisual Treat

SPARK 20 Pro+ delivers unforgettable visuals for users to enjoy a truly cinematic experience, whether watching movies on the go, video calling with friends, or scrolling through socials. SPARK 20 Pro+'s 6.78" Curved AMOLED screen has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, P3 color gamut, and 1,000-nit peak brightness to make visuals pop with vibrancy, even in glaring sunlight. A 1500Hz instant touch sampling rate and Smart Refresh 3.1 deliver even smoother swiping for greater enjoyment.

As well as impressive visuals, SPARK 20 Pro+ offers an all-round experience with compelling audio performance. Stereo Dual Speaker Sound by DTS delivers immersive sound that is 200% louder than the single speaker, while Volume Plus algorithms increase volume by up to 400% during calls.

A More Fun Way to Play

SPARK 20 Pro+ offers a wide range of smarter and more interactive features that bring more fun and convenience to everyday life. Giving video calls a fresh new look, Social Turbo offers in-call beauty features, AR avatars, voice changing and more, while TECNO's self-developed Dynamic Port delivers messages in an intuitive new way. For a more personalized touch, AOD 5.0 lets users create their perfect display with countless widgets; AI Wallpaper lets users set their imaginations free with AI; and AI Tips gives users their own AI-enhanced personal assistant to organize tasks, offer reminders and much more.

Availability

SPARK 20 Pro+ is expected to be broadly available from January 2024 across key regions including Africa, Latin America, South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Pricing will vary by region.

