ONECOM's FINTIN V1 Mini-QWERTY Communicator for the Visually Impaired to Debut at CES 2024 After Winning Best of Innovation Award

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONECOM will unveil its award-winning FINTIN V1, a handheld mini-QWERTY communicator designed for the visually impaired, at CES 2024 beginning on January 9. The device earned the prestigious CES 2024 Best of Innovation award.

The first of its kind globally, the FINTIN V1 adopts Structured Mini QWERTY technology, enabling blind typing purely through tactile sensations. This eliminates the need for visual key identification in a compact, handheld format.

"With just six keys, this device can process up to 36 different keyboard inputs." The universal QWERTY layout and compact size make it easy for anyone to learn and use. It also has remarkable compatibility with most QWERTY-supported languages.

ONECOM plans to implement Structured Mini QWERTY technology beyond the FINTIN V1, extending it to handheld gaming controllers, XR devices, wearables like the Apple Watch, smart glasses, and smart TV remotes.

At CES 2024, ONECOM will also showcase the FINTIN XPANDER, integrating this technology into the PS5 DualSense controller. This is expected to revolutionize text communication within console gaming by moving beyond on-screen keyboards and voice chat.

The technology will also be adapted for Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC controllers, expanding its versatility. Compatible with DualSense-enabled PCs, iPhones, and iPads via Bluetooth, the Fintin Xpander will enhance mobile gaming with quick messaging and chat capabilities.

Through Fintin, ONECOM aims to make real-time communication accessible to all without barriers.

Visit ONECOM at CES 2024 in the Korea Pavilion, Eureka Park, Hall G, 63301_46.

To learn more, visit https://fintin.co.kr. For sales inquiries, please contact contact@onecommu.com.

About ONECOM

ONECOM is an innovator in mobile text input solutions for emerging technologies, including the Metaverse, XR, AR, and VR. Its patented 'Structured Mini Qwerty' technology modularizes a full QWERTY keyboard into just 6 keys for rapid text input in a pocket-sized form factor, helping users quickly develop muscle memory. Utilizing a standard QWERTY layout allows for broad compatibility across languages, including Spanish. ONECOM is developing products applying this technology across devices for the visually impaired, XR headsets and gaming controllers, smart TV remotes, and mobile AI input devices. The company is also actively pursuing third-party IP licensing opportunities.

