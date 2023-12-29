Exult Healthcare Joins ARC Health

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, announces the acquisition of Exult Healthcare (Exult), a distinguished mental health practice providing comprehensive behavioral healthcare services to Texas residents.

Founded by Dr. Deepika Bhargava, M.D, Exult offers a range of healthcare services tailored to diverse mental health needs, utilizing an integrated model. The organization has assembled a team of highly qualified professionals, including board-certified psychiatrists, nurses, licensed counselors, family and marriage therapists, and wellness coaches. Proud of their ability to assess individualized needs, Exult crafts specialized treatment plans spanning the entire continuum of care. From preventive measures and early intervention to comprehensive treatment, and post-treatment assistance, Exult ensures a holistic and personalized experience for their patients.

This commitment to integrated care is underscored by recently introduced services, including on-site medical treatment, Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Intensive Outpatient Treatment (IOP), and holistic approaches like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), mindfulness, and yoga. These additions enhance the organization's capability to address a broad range of mental health concerns.

Beyond the treatment phase, Exult's dedication extends to providing ongoing support and continuing care, empowering individuals on their path to lasting well-being. Partnering with ARC Health creates opportunities to enhance accessibility and patient care, ultimately raising the overall quality of healthcare and achieving superior patient outcomes. Dr. Bhargava stated, "ARC Health's support not only facilitates practice growth but also eases administrative burdens, allowing Exult to center its efforts on patient-centric mental healthcare through the implementation of best practices and innovative services."

Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, expressed, "Our collaboration with Exult Healthcare is poised to revolutionize mental healthcare, emphasizing accessibility and superior patient outcomes. Exult's commitment to integrated care seamlessly aligns with the ARC Health network, marking an exciting venture."

Clew Partners originated the transaction and served as buy-side advisor to ARC Health.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

