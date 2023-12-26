EverGlade Consulting Lands ModeX Therapeutics Up to $168 Million in BARDA Funding

By Stephen Richardson, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting, a national consulting firm, has helped ModeX Therapeutics successfully secure up to $168 million in funding through a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") to develop novel multispecific antibodies against viral infectious disease threats.

The $168 million in BARDA funding will advance research and clinical trials for multispecific antibodies, based on ModeX's proprietary MSTAR technology which is able to incorporate four to six independent antibody binding sites into a single molecule, dramatically expanding their therapeutic potential while enabling rapid responses to emerging infections and their viral variants, including COVID-19, influenza, and other pathogens.

"EverGlade specializes in creating synergies between groundbreaking scientific endeavors and federal funding opportunities, ensuring vital health innovations receive the support needed. This partnership exemplifies our strategic approach in aligning cutting-edge research with governmental objectives, reinforcing our role as a pivotal connector in the health and defense sectors," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota

The SARS-CoV-2 program is supported by HHS' Project NextGen. The BARDA contract includes an initial $59 million for for the development, manufacturing and execution of a Phase 1 clinical trial for a next-generation MSTAR multispecific antibody with broad neutralizing activity against known variants of SARS-CoV-2.

This initiative builds on a collaboration between ModeX and the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institutes of Health for the discovery and characterization of novel therapeutic antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Additional funding of up to $109 million may be available from BARDA upon achieving additional milestones to develop multispecific antibodies targeting other viral pathogens.

"Our collaboration with ModeX Therapeutics, culminating in $168 million in BARDA funding, is a testament to EverGlade's dedication to driving innovation in biomedicine. This achievement not only demonstrates our expertise in government consulting but also reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between innovative biotech firms and federal health initiatives," stated EverGlade Managing Consultant, Stephen Richardson

If your company has considered applying for BARDA funding, EverGlade Consulting is the right partner to help. EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm connecting public sector needs with private sector solutions. We offer services ranging from Pursuit, Proposal and Post-Award support to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, DOD, DIU, DOE, and DARPA.

