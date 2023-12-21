Guidehouse Announces New Partner Class of 2024

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, today announced 17 senior professionals have been named Partners of the firm, effective January 1, 2024.

"Becoming a partner at Guidehouse is a significant accomplishment shared by the very best within our firm and in the consulting field, so it's an honor to acknowledge our newest partners and their acts of client service and teamwork in delivering value," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse.

Guidehouse proudly welcomes the following members of its new partner class:

Taimur Ahya-Ud-Din , Digital Services

Rebecca Carr , Defense & Security

Steve Cubarney , Defense & Security

Patrick Di Gregory , Energy, Sustainability, & Infrastructure

Christine Etue , Defense & Security

Vivek Gursahaney , Health

Andrew Kane , Health

Mark Livingstone , Energy, Sustainability, & Infrastructure

Rebecca McGregor , Energy, Sustainability, & Infrastructure

Matthew Moosariparambil , Financial Services

Chad Rheingans , Energy, Sustainability, & Infrastructure

Cat Riddle , Financial Services

Lance Robertson , Health

Kevin Shaw , Defense & Security

Rajiv Sheth , Health

Marylyn Shinaberry , Chief Accounting Officer

Lindsay Sparks , Defense & Security

"We are excited to welcome our new partner class of 2024," said McIntyre, "and congratulate these exceptional professionals for their dedication, commitment, and leadership, which are instrumental to Guidehouse's growth and success."

For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and right-sized solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

