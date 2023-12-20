NovoEd Recognized as an Industry-Defining Learning Solution Provider in the Brandon Hall Group's 2023 Technology and EdTech Excellence Awards

Cohort Learning Platform Honored with 29 Medals — One of the Programs' Most Highly Awarded Organizations — for Its Innovations in Education Technology, Learning & Development, Workforce Management, the Future of Work, and More

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With honors in such influential categories as Best Digital Courseware Platform, Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation, and Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation, NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for global workforce transformation, is pleased to announce its 29 medals — including 21 Gold — at Brandon Hall Group's 2023 Technology and EdTech Excellence Awards.

The prestigious Technology Excellence program showcases the initiatives of learning solution providers and their client partners that drive sustained business transformation through learning initiatives within global organizations. The EdTech Excellence is a newly launched industry awards program that recognizes innovators in education technology. The awards were judged by an international panel of independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on the value to the business, technological innovation, unique differentiators, technical functionality, and the measurable results of each company's initiatives.

"In a year of continuous workplace transformation and the enhanced need for learning that builds a robust and resilient workforce, it is an honor to be recognized for our initiatives and client partnerships by Brandon Hall Group," said NovoEd Chief Strategy Officer Todd Moran. "NovoEd was founded to blend passion and expertise to deliver high-impact cohort learning experiences. To be recognized for our work alongside our client partners such as Baker Hughes, Marriott, NetApp, and the International Institute of Management Development is a truly inspiring way to close out 2023."

NovoEd was awarded six Gold medals in the following EdTech Excellence Awards categories:

Best Authoring Tools Platform

Best Collaboration Platform

Best Digital Courseware Platform

Best E-Learning, Blended, Flipped Classroom Solution or Remote Solution

Best Mobile App for Education

Best Online Courses or MOOCs Solution

NovoEd was also awarded an additional six Gold medals in partnership with the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in the EdTech Excellence Awards. "We are delighted that our Sprints, delivered with the support of NovoEd, are being recognized externally as a major innovation in executive learning," said David Bach, Dean of Innovation and Programs at IMD. "Delivering impactful learning experiences is at the heart of IMD's mission, and we continue to push both pedagogical and technological frontiers to deliver on that promise to individuals, teams, and organizations."

NovoEd was recognized in 17 categories across the following Technology Excellence Awards program distinctions: Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Sales Enablement, and Future of Work:

Gold Medals

Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation

Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation

Best Advance in Software for a Training Company

Best Advance in Learning Management Measurement/Business Impact Tools

Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology

Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology

Best Advance in Social Talent Management Technology

Best Advance in Online Coaching Tools

Best Advance in Online Mentoring Tools

Silver Medals

Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation

Best Advance in Social Learning Technology

Best Advance in Emerging Learning Technology

Best Advance in Onboarding Technology

Best Advance in Talent Management Measurement/Business Impact Tools

Best Advance in Employee Engagement Technology

Best Advance in an Integrated Talent Management Platform

Bronze Medal

Best Advance in Mobile Sales Enablement and Performance Tools

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology and EdTech Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

"Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

To view the full list of 2023 Technology Excellence Awards winners, visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive performance readiness at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives, reconnect teams, and achieve rapid alignment through learning that is felt, experienced, and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations. Visit www.brandonhall.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Jacob Nikolau

Head of Product Marketing

jacob.nikolau@novoed.com

