Emotional Link LLC CEO Naoto Sato Interviews Professor Bernard Roth, Stanford University, on "Design Thinking"

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotional Link LLC , a business information dissemination company based in Minato Ward, Tokyo, has released an interview article with Professor Bernard Roth, Stanford University, on "Design Thinking". The article is available on the Emotional Link LLC website, introducing "design thinking" as one of the methodologies for sparking innovation. It delves into the effectiveness of design thinking and provides detailed insights into its thought process.

Professor Bernard Roth, Stanford University(Left) and Emotional Link LLC CEO, Naoto Sato(Right) (PRNewswire)

https://emotional-link.co.jp/roth-prof/

In the article, Dr. Roth states that design thinking can be defined as an approach to problem-solving and handling issues that applies techniques that were previously only used by designers but have since been adapted and applied to a wide range of fields.

Dr. Roth also emphasized that design thinking, in particular, can be applied to solve problems that go beyond creating tangible things, such as social systems that help the less fortunate or approaches to human interaction.

Furthermore, Dr. Roth provided successful case studies illustrating the effectiveness of design thinking in business to help us easily envision the implementation of design thinking in a business context.

This interview article is a must-read for business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs who are eager to address unresolved societal issues by solving them with unconventional thinking methods.

Bernard Roth is the Rodney H. Adams Professor of Engineering at Stanford University. He earned a Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Columbia University and was awarded honorary PhDs by the University of Paris and the University of Cassino. He has published over 200 research papers and has received many awards for both his teaching and research. Additionally, he has served as a director of several corporations and is the organizer of workshops on creativity and personal effectiveness. He is also a co-founder of the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford, commonly known as "d.school," where he serves as Academic Director. His latest book, The Achievement Habit, has been translated into Japanese and 14 other languages.

Naoto Sato is the CEO of Emotional Link LLC. After graduating from Keio University's Faculty of Business and Commerce, he served as the head of sales offices at various locations nationwide in Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company. He achieved first place in Eastern Japan for quarterly sales in 2018 and first place nationwide in 2019. In 2021, he co-founded Emotional Link LLC.

For more information on Emotional Link LLC, please visit https://emotional-link.co.jp/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emotional Link LLC