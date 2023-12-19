~ Pre-show festivities at the Music Making Waves Concert Village include Pop-up Experiences, Activity Zones, and More~

~Concert Proceeds Support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, Saving Marine Life and Their Habitats throughout the Bahamas and Surrounding Caribbean Seas~

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island , the most remarkable destination resort in the world and a leader in festivals, concerts and entertainment in the Caribbean, announces global icon Janet Jackson is set to take the stage at the resort's Casuarina Beach on Saturday, April 27th. The performance is slated to launch the 2024 Music Making Waves concert series, part of the legendary Atlantis LIVE platform. A portion of concert proceeds will support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation , a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization with a mission to protect the ocean and ensure the Bahamas remains a haven for marine wildlife for generations.

ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES GLOBAL ICON JANET JACKSON TO KICK OFF THE 2024 MUSIC MAKING WAVES CONCERT SERIES ON SATURDAY, APRIL 27TH (PRNewswire)

Concertgoers will enjoy a compilation of Janet's chart-topping songs, including "All For You," "Got Til It's Gone," "That's The Way Love Goes," "What Have You Done for Me Lately," and more, while also having access to the Concert Village where guests of all ages can enjoy local food trucks, Instagrammable moments, and pop-up experiences at the Atlantis activity fun zone.

For over two decades, Atlantis has hosted top-tier talent, entertaining fans from around the world with performances from Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and Ricky Martin, as well as The Jonas Brothers, Pitbull, Doja Cat, Kesha, and Lizzo.

Atlantis will close its milestone 25th anniversary year with a stellar weekend to ring in 2024. The lineup will be full of superstar talent, including Tony Award and five-time Emmy Award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris, Grammy Award-winning super producer and artist Timbaland, surprise musical performances, Grucci fireworks, DJ Webstar, and more.

"Atlantis Paradise Island consistently offers immersive experiences inviting guests, visitors, and locals to create lifelong memories. We look forward to welcoming back the legendary Janet Jackson and her fans to Casuarina Beach this spring to make even more memories at Atlantis, the world's most remarkable destination resort," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, December 21st at www.atlantislive.com or by phone at 1-800-ATLANTIS. Prices range from $149 for bronze seating to $349 for diamond seating. A complimentary round-trip shuttle service is provided to Atlantis' hotels and designated parking areas for all concert guests. For more information on Atlantis Paradise Island, please visit www.atlantisbahamas.com .

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island, the iconic destination resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic oceanside destination launched over 25 years ago as a first-of-its-kind entertainment resort and destination. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this legendary resort. The immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Atlantis features five unique lodging options: the grand towers of The Royal, family-friendly accommodations at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style accommodations with full kitchens at The Reef. The resort is centered around Aquaventure, a 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, fourteen pools, and five miles of white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in natural ocean-fed environments. Additional resort amenities include the 30,000-sq-ft tranquil Mandara Spa that features an outdoor lap pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and wellness programs, a newly opened tennis and pickleball center offering tennis lessons, equipment rental plus three clay courts and three hard courts, a full-size basketball court, a 400-seat movie theater, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, gaming arcade and CRUSH, a nightclub for teens ages 13-17. The resort is also home to an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, renowned Atlantis Casino, and luxury duty-free shopping.

Atlantis is the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean with more than 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges, including new additions in 2023 such as Shake Shack, the chain's first Caribbean location, Silan by James Beard Award-winning Chef Alon Shaya, Bar Sol in the newly renovated Atlantis Casino and more. Atlantis Paradise Island has cemented itself as the culinary leader in the region with restaurants from three Michelin-starred chefs, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, and newly debuted Paranza by Chef Michael White.

Atlantis has committed to a meaningful connection with the ocean, marine life, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through its purpose-led efforts with Dolphin Cay and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF) , the resort's nonprofit 501©3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

For more information and reservations, please visit atlantisbahamas.com .

About Janet Jackson:

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 5 GRAMMY® Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a nomination for an Academy Award, along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards. She has also received accolades as an actor, including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist, and one of the biggest-selling artists in the history of popular music. With sales of over 180 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. She is the record holder for the biggest-selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts. She also stands as one of only four artists to have a #1 album for four successive decades, alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen, and U2. Even today, she continues to make an undeniable impact. In 2018, her single, "Made for Now" with Daddy Yankee, released by her own Rhythm Nation Records, hit #1 on the Dance Clubs Songs chart, making it her 20th single on the chart in the span of her career. In 2019, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside her brothers. That same year, her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, "Metamorphosis," closed out to record-breaking ticket sales with only 18 dates at the Park MGM's Park Theater. As reported by Billboard Boxscore, the legendary singer, dancer, songwriter, producer, and actor is among the most prominent Vegas performers of this decade, ahead of Celine Dion (2011), Britney Spears (2013), and the Backstreet Boys (2017).

On February 4, 2021, Janet Jackson's iconic mega platinum-selling third album, Control, turned 35. The album also returned to the top of the charts, hitting #1 on the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart. Led by five chart-busting hit singles — "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "Control," "When I Think Of You," —with their complementary, tightly choreographed music videos — and "Let's Wait Awhile," Control became Jackson's first No. 1 Pop album. The album also made Billboard chart history for having the longest continuous run on the Hot 100 with singles from one album, ultimately tallying a remarkable 65 consecutive weeks from that perch. To date, Control has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

On January 28, 2022, Janet Jackson's self-titled documentary event averaged 3.1 million total viewers across its premiere airings on Lifetime and A&E. Janet Jackson is cable TV's best non-fiction debut in three years. The doc also accrued 3.7 million video views across Lifetime and A&E TV Everywhere On-Domain platforms. With all the airings on linear and video views on digital, the documentary has now reached over 30 million viewers worldwide. On social media, #JanetJacksonDoc ranked #1 across all broadcast and cable television during its premiere nights. The program garnered 1.1 million interactions throughout airings over the weekend, according to Talkwalker*. #JanetJacksondoc was the top social program over the last year for Lifetime and A&E, the most social program for Lifetime and A&E, and the most social program for Lifetime since Surviving R. Kelly. #JanetJacksonDoc was also the #1 trending hashtag on Twitter on 1/28.

As a testament to Janet Jackson's legacy, her album Control rose to #1 on the iTunes US pop chart following the premiere of the doc. Three of her albums – Control, Design of a Decade and Rhythm Nation – have entered the Top 10 on the iTunes US Chart. Eight albums in the Top 20 iTunes US Pop Chart belong to Janet, with Control at #1, Design of a Decade ranking at #2, The Velvet Rope at #5, Best of Number Ones at #5, Unbreakable at #7, and Damita Jo #10 in the top 10 alone. Additionally, on the US R&B and Soul chart, Rhythm Nation and self-titled Janet albums took the top two positions. Janet Jackson's music videos filled all slots of the top 10 US pop videos on iTunes downloads following the airing of the documentary with That's the Way Love Goes, All for You, Rhythm Nation, If You Want This, Again, Control, Miss You Much, Escapade and The Pleasure Principle. Janet Jackson also debuted the new song, Luv I Luv, at the conclusion of the documentary.

Atlantis, Paradise Island logo. (PRNewsFoto/Atlantis, Paradise Island) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlantis Paradise Island