BGL Announces the Sale of NavaDerm Partners' New Jersey Practices to Schweiger Dermatology Group

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of NavaDerm Partners' (NavaDerm) New Jersey practices – Millburn Laser Center and Scherl Dermatology – to the Schweiger Dermatology Group (SDG). BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team acted as the exclusive financial advisor to NavaDerm, a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction builds upon BGL's market leadership position in advising physician practices and related ancillary services.

The transaction furthers BGL's commitment to dermatology — and more broadly, the provider services sector — and represents its tenth completed transaction involving dermatology and cosmetic services providers.

Headquartered in New York City, NavaDerm is a dermatology management platform formed through the partnership of five dermatology groups in New York and New Jersey. With eight locations, NavaDerm's mission is to support its 40+ board-certified dermatologists and their staff in providing comprehensive dermatology services across medical, surgical, and cosmetic procedures.

SDG is the largest group dermatology practice on the East Coast, with over 100 offices and more than 300 healthcare providers. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services with more than 1.5 million patient visits annually.

BGL's Healthcare Provider Services Group is one of the most experienced and respected financial advisory teams in the U.S. for physician practice M&A, dermatology, and aesthetic services M&A, with a long track record of expertise in successfully advising physicians and alternate site providers through strategic transactions like selling a physician practice.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

