AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY ROYAL CANIN TO AIR ON ABC DECEMBER 31ST

Thousands of dogs put their best paw forward for the title of National Champion

NEW YORK and ST. CHARLES, Mo., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin® will air as a three-hour special on the ABC television network on December 31st, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET. The show features thousands of dogs from around the country and the world competing for the coveted title of America's National Champion.

Hosting the broadcast are AKC Executive Secretary and spokesperson Gina DiNardo and noted sportscaster Carolyn Manno. This year's AKC National Championship is the largest dog show in North America, with 5,762 dogs entered in Conformation from 50 states and Washington, DC, and all around the world . That, combined with competitions in Agility, Obedience, the National Owner-Handled Series Finals, junior competitions, and AKC Fast CAT, brings the total entries to a staggering 9,801 . Dogs will compete for multiple titles across various events, with the owner of the Best in Show winner receiving $50,000.

"We are so excited to once again host these top canine competitors from around the world and honor the tradition of this show," said Dennis Sprung, Show Chairman and President and CEO of the AKC. "The dogs that competed this year are the best of the best and shining examples of responsible breeding and canine athleticism. It's a thrill to have our show return to ABC on December 31st to watch the crowning of America's champion."

Jason Taylor, Head of Pet Specialty Marketing and Acting Retail General Manager, Royal Canin North America, says "From providing tailored nutrition to dogs to celebrating dogs in the show ring, Royal Canin is enthusiastic about breeds. We are glad to share this enthusiasm with audiences as the largest dog show in North America is broadcast on ABC and we look forward to an action-filled show."

Award-winning company B Live Productions will once again produce the TV broadcast and the Livestream.

For more information, please visit www.akc.org/nationalchampionship .

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at Royal Canin - Home | Facebook.

View original content:

SOURCE The American Kennel Club, Inc.