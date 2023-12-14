Indoor Active Brands Launches The Pickle Pad

New Franchise Concept to Open First Location in Tallahassee, Florida in Spring 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts, announced today the launch of The Pickle Pad. The Pickle Pad is an indoor pickleball playground featuring Crave Social Eatery, a chef-inspired restaurant, and with over 20 gaming options including social and yard games for all ages. A portfolio company of NRD Capital, Indoor Activity Brands, which also owns Altitude Trampoline Park, will leverage its team members' extensive experience within entertainment and restaurant franchising to support franchisees of both concepts.

"We are thrilled about the launch of The Pickle Pad which taps into the strengths and expertise of our best-in-class management team and responds to a greater consumer demand for fun, physical activities for both kids and adults," said Aziz Hashim, managing partner of NRD Capital. "We are bringing something special to the indoor active entertainment industry with the introduction of The Pickle Pad and are excited to offer our extensive franchisee network the opportunity to diversify their portfolio within the entertainment space."

The Pickle Pad promises to be the destination for both pickleball enthusiasts and novices, as each location will offer fun, great food, and social activities for the entire community to enjoy. The venue will feature several interactive social and indoor yard games, a full-service chef-inspired restaurant – Crave Social Eatery, and, of course, pickleball for all ages. This indoor "eatertainment" arena will allow guests to enjoy top quality food at the restaurant or courtside. It will offer something for everyone, including indulgent treats and healthy options, wine, beer and more.

Unlike any other indoor sports venue, this destination has a laid-back vibe and comfortable setting where it does not matter if you are "pickling" or not. The Pickle Pad is a place where friends, co-workers and family can gather to socialize, compete, exercise and dine at Crave Social Eatery. Various membership packages will be available, catering to all types of guests and athletes.

"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. The appeal of this sport and configuration of our entertainment venue allows us to attract guests with various activities, in turn delivering franchisees several different revenue streams," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Indoor Active Brands. "Indoor Active Brands offers franchisees the support of an experienced private capital firm and leadership team to enable their success. The Pickle Pad is the destination for pickleball pros, beginners and everyone in between."

The Pickle Pad has engaged seasoned pickleball professionals who understand the evolving nature of the fast-growing sport to support with the brand's design, offerings, world-class courts and overall environment. Leveraging these pros gives The Pickle Pad a unique edge over the competition in being able to truly serve the needs of pickleball players.

The brand has recently launched its franchising program and plans to open its first location in Tallahassee at 1925 N. Monroe Street in Spring 2024. The 27,000-square-foot facility will feature multiple pickleball courts with casual guest seating, Crave Social Eatery, a full-service restaurant and bar, elevated private areas with social gaming as well as multiple green spaces full of exciting yard games for all ages.

The Pickle Pad is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. specifically in the Southeast and Midwest regions. To learn more about franchise opportunities, contact Robert Morris, vice president of franchising, at robert.morris@thepicklepad.com or visit opportunity.thepicklepad.com.

About The Pickle Pad:

The Pickle Pad is an indoor pickleball and entertainment experience featuring multiple courts, spectator seating and open green spaces with social and lawn games. Each location also offers Crave Social Eatery, a full-service, chef-inspired restaurant where guests can dine in the restaurant or courtside. The space is welcoming and offers something for everyone and any athletic level. The Pickle Pad is part of Indoor Active Brands, which also owns Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the largest entertainment brands in the world. For more information about The Pickle Pad visit opportunity.thepicklepad.com.

About Indoor Active Brands:

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park and The Pickle Pad. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees. For more information about Indoor Active Brands visit https://www.indooractivebrands.com.

