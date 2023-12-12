Tough Enough to Wear Pink Back in the Saddle at the National Finals Rodeo

Tough Enough to Wear Pink Back in the Saddle at the National Finals Rodeo

Western community's grassroots campaign raises $41 million in funding for breast cancer awareness in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tough Enough to Wear Pink ™ (TETWP), the Western Community's grassroots campaign to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer, returned to the Thomas & Mack Center to celebrate its 19th annual fundraiser. The Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at Wrangler National Finals Rodeo took place during the 10-day competition that has become a much-loved tradition, capping off a year of rodeo fundraisers across the country.

Tough Enough To Wear Pink (PRNewswire)

This year's top Tough Enough to Wear Pink events includes the Cattlemen's Days rodeo in Gunnison Valley, Colorado, which broke records by raising well over $1 million. Other notable TETWP fundraisers included efforts by the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo in Filer, Idaho, Rodeo Rapid City in South Dakota and TETWP Central Montana.

Tough Enough to Wear Pink was created to galvanize professional rodeos across the country to rally against breast cancer with the ongoing support of dedicated western community sponsors such as Montana Silversmiths® and Purple Cowboy Wines.

"What's so important is that money raised in the community stays in the community," shares Lacey Wheatley, Executive Director of Tough Enough to Wear Pink. "The funds promote early detection and mammograms, provide transportation to medical appointments, support local clinics and hospitals and aid families. It's truly a grassroots effort. We are extremely thankful for Montana Silversmiths® for their commitment to the campaign since the very beginning."

Montana Silversmiths crafted and contributed a custom belt buckle presented last night to 2023 honoree Nataushia Morales to thank her for her service and inspiration. After being diagnosed with Stage IV breast cancer, Morales learned how to barrel race and compete competitively in local events across California and the western United States.

About Tough Enough to Wear Pink:

Tough Enough to Wear Pink was co-founded by Purple Cowboy wines founder, entrepreneur, President and CEO of Connect the Dots LLC, and breast cancer survivor Terry Wheatley and Karl Stressman, CEO of the American Quarter Horse Association in 2004. Wheatley's goal is to bring the sport of professional rodeo and the western community together to rally against breast cancer.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tough Enough to Wear Pink