Genesee Brewery's Three-Story Keg Tree is Must-See Holiday Tradition in Upstate New York

532 Kegs Stacked 30 feet high, wrapped with 24,000 twinkling lights attracts thousands of beer lovers from near and far.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. , Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesee Brewery's three-story Keg Tree is a holiday tradition that shouldn't be missed. Throughout the season thousands of beer lovers descend upon Rochester, New York to catch a glimpse of this unique tree made entirely of 532 kegs stacked 30-feet high and wrapped with 24,000 lights! Since 2014, a crew of Genesee Brewery employees assemble and decorate the tree, as well as program the lights to holiday music.

"This is a beer lovers' ultimate holiday tradition – bundle up, gather around a tree made of kegs and enjoy a cold Genesee beer with your friends," said Tiffany Benning, brand manager for Genesee. "Who could ask for a more perfect way to celebrate the holiday season?"

Situated next to the largest urban waterfall in the U.S., the Genesee Keg Tree will remain lit throughout the entirety of the season at the Genesee Brew House located on Cataract Street next to the iconic Genesee Brewery in Rochester, New York. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Genesee Brew House to enjoy beer and food, along with Genesee Brewery history and artifacts while shopping in the retail store. Genesee fans can also enjoy a cold pint or a flight of beer at the Tasting Bar and get a peek of the Pilot Brewery led by award-winning brewmaster Dean Jones.

Visitors can share their Keg Tree photos and Genesee Brew House experience by tagging @GeneseeBrewery on social media.

About Genesee Brewing Company

Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery—New York state's oldest brewery—makes the classic Genesee line of beers, Cream Ale and the Original Honey Brown Lager, as well as Seagram's Escapes. The Genesee Brewing Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com/ For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com.

