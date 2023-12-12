Calamu™ Broadens Reach of Data-First Security with Expanded Support for a Wide Array of Enterprise Applications

CLINTON, N.J., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamu , the data-first security company , today announced expanded support for enterprise applications through interoperability of a Calamu Data Harbor with the industry recognized S3-API protocol in the latest release of their flagship product, Calamu Protect Version 2.0. This groundbreaking data security technology integrates seamlessly into existing data infrastructures to self-heal from ransomware and eliminate common risk factors including data theft, loss, or downtime caused by a breach or cyber attack.

"Backing up to a Calamu Data Harbor allows the data to self-heal from a ransomware attack, so you know it will survive."

Calamu Protect simplifies enterprise data security with a software-defined solution called a Data Harbor for securely storing unstructured data. In a Data Harbor, cyberattacks such as ransomware are detected and absorbed automatically – ensuring that data is always secure, resilient, and accessible, even if all other defense layers have failed. Interoperability support for S3-compatible applications broadens the reach of this technology to a variety of use cases, most notably securing data backups against a growing number of risk factors.

"Cyberattacks on backup repositories are growing as threat actors seek to cripple business continuity efforts and steal the trove of historical data," Said Paul Lewis, Founder and CEO of Calamu. "Backing up to a Calamu Data Harbor allows the data to self-heal from a ransomware attack, so you know your backup data will survive and stay protected. Calamu support for S3-compatible applications offers an easy, plug-and-play solution to secure backup data in a variety of environments."

The Data Harbor technology has received several industry accolades for innovation in data security including the 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Data Security Innovation of the Year, and the 2023 Global InfoSec Award for Next-Gen Ransomware Data Security Solution. Its unique advantage is the ability to scatter data fragments across multiple clouds, enabling data to self-heal from a breach instantaneously and adding enterprise-grade data privacy controls.

Calamu Protect Version 2.0 also includes improved enterprise data management options for users to easily control cloud storage costs, more customization options, and a streamlined user interface.

Available Now

Calamu Protect 2.0 is available today. To learn more, visit www.calamu.com .

About Calamu

Calamu was founded by experts in cybersecurity and data privacy with the mission of making the cyber world a safer place. The company has created the world's first Data Harbor and is pioneering the use of data-first security technology to automatically mitigate the impact of a ransomware attack or data breach, whether data is stored in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment. The Calamu platform enables businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data, preventing unauthorized access and dramatically simplifying regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection. For more information on Calamu visit www.calamu.com.

