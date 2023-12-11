BMC Announces Colin Murphy as new SVP Customer Success and Chief Customer Officer

Murphy succeeds Eduarda Camacho who departs BMC after rebuilding the Customer Success organization

HOUSTON , Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced the appointment of Colin Murphy as senior vice president of customer success and chief customer officer effective January 1, 2024.

Murphy joined BMC to lead corporate initiatives and moved into the customer success organization in 2021 to lead new efforts focused on customer value realization. He has expanded his role over the past three years and led key programs for the company in AI-driven customer engagement, success path definition and delivery, and revitalizing the customer support function.

With over 20 years in enterprise technology operations, focusing on customer engagement and success, Murphy's diverse background provides the perspective to shape the next phase of BMC Customer Success.

Murphy's appointment comes with the departure of Eduarda Camacho on December 31, 2023. Camacho joined BMC in 2021 as SVP customer success, chief customer officer and spent her time rebuilding the organization's leadership talent, implementing new capabilities to serve BMC customers, and ensuring that customer success was at the heart of BMC operations.

"BMC continues our own evolution to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise – connecting all of our digital operations and ensuring that we stay laser-focused on our customers' success," said Ayman Sayed, chief executive officer of BMC. "Eduarda has been an important leader helping us through a critical phase of our journey, and I am supremely confident that Colin will continue that trajectory. I wish Eduarda all the best in her next role as she continues her own professional growth and am proud that we can look to our talented group of leaders and promote from within to fill her shoes with the appointment of Colin. It's a testament to BMC talent strength and the commitment that lies in all our employees."

