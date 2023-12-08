Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas Named USA TODAY'S "Best Theme Park Holiday Event"

BRANSON, Mo., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA TODAY's 10Best announces Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas as America's "Best Theme Park Holiday Event," a sixth win for the internationally-awarded theme park. The announcement follows a four-week voting competition.

At the top of the park, an 8-story Christmas tree is the centerpiece of Joy On Town Square, a light-filled production equipped with LED-mapping technology synced with music, shining and displaying angels, shepherds, ornaments, snow, and other images around the tree. (PRNewswire)

Located in the heart of Missouri's Ozark Mountains, Silver Dollar City collected the most votes of all 20 nominees, including Disney and Universal, along with SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Legoland parks. Nominees are chosen by a panel of experts, including USA TODAY editors and theme park experts.

"We sincerely thank our friends and fans from all around the globe who took time out of their busy schedules to vote every single day," said Brad Thomas, president of the Silver Dollar City Company. "Christmas is such a special time for us, and we're so grateful to our fans for highlighting The City as the nation's must-visit holiday destination." Thomas credits the 1880s theme park's employees — "Citizens" — for bringing Christmas spirit to each guest who comes through the gate. "The energy and joy our Citizens bring to our visitors creates an unforgettable and immersive experience," he says. "There truly is no better or brighter place to spend the holidays with friends and family."

The now six-time winning An Old Time Christmas festival features over 6.5 million lights, two Broadway-style Christmas shows and Rudolph's Holly Jolly™ Christmas Light Parade with numerous colorful, costumed characters. At the top of the park, an 8-story Christmas tree is the centerpiece of Joy On Town Square, a light-filled production equipped with LED-mapping technology synced with music, shining and displaying angels, shepherds, ornaments, snow, and other images around the tree.

Christmas in Midtown, The City's most concentrated light display, fills 70,000 square feet with 145 miles of lights. Additional festive entertainment includes a sing-along steam train, a 12-foot talking tree, "Living Nativity" and a chance to meet Kris Kringle. Plus, Christmas-time treats throughout The City.

An Old Time Christmas presented by Humana runs through Dec. 30. Season passes for 2024 are on sale now, with the ALL-NEW FIRE IN THE HOLE opening spring of 2024! Full calendar and additional details at silverdollarcity.com or call (417) 336-7100.

"A Dickens' Christmas Carol" is an iconic Broadway-style production complete with special effects, pyrotechnics and a live band. (PRNewswire)

The Christmas sing-a-long steam train ride transports guests on a scenic, caroling-filled ride through the Ozark Mountains before making a quick pit-stop at “Grandma and Grandpa’s house. (PRNewswire)

Silver Dollar City, Branson, Missouri - 1880s-style theme park internationally awarded for excellence in product, presentation & theme - famous for world-class rides, homestyle foods, crafts and family fun. (PRNewsfoto/Silver Dollar City Attractions) (PRNewswire)

