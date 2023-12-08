Mascot Rolled Out Trade Show Inventory Discovery Tool At The Philly Show to Big Success, with 70% Dealer Participation

Mascot delivered a cutting-edge experience at The Philly Show for vendors, dealers, and collectors - and pushed the collecting industry forward.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mascot, the leading inventory management solution for collectibles, debuted its Trade Show Inventory Discovery Tool at The Philly Show's December 2023 event.

Through this activation, The Philly Show vendors and dealers uploaded items available for sale and trade to Mascot. Then attendees and hobbyists could search, via Mascot's website, all graded sports cards and non-sports cards available by vendor or by specific criteria. Once a desired item was found, collectors could stop by the dealers' booth or contact them via embedded Instagram or website links to facilitate a transaction.

Focused solely on graded trading cards, Mascot achieved a ~70% participation rate from The Philly Show dealers, with many agreeing that the enhanced discoverability of inventory was a much-needed innovation for the collecting community.

Derek Grady of Heritage Auctions explained, "Before the show began, I used the Mascot application to find signed rookie cards for my collection before accepting consignments for Heritage. The platform told me exactly where to go and what was available. This is the way of the future."

Tim McEnergy of Slab Strong said, "For someone like me, I was looking for one specific card at the show. I found it, thanks to Mascot. Mascot makes it much easier to figure out what you need, anything from a 1952 Mickey Mantle to a Michael Jordan rookie. Great innovation."

Carter Musgrave from CardsHQ, a 14,000 square foot hobby shop based in Atlanta with plans to open in early 2024 and on a buying spree to fill their shop inventory, "I've been using Mascot all weekend to find deals on the show floor. I started using it Thursday night. Dealers uploaded their inventory, their prices, and their booth numbers. We have been able to source deals, on our end, from our phones and computers. It's been great."

Niagara Sports Cards, a hobby shop based in Niagara Falls, New York, and a vendor at The Philly Show, stated "I like the concept. It's really cool…Instead of walking around the show aimlessly, you know what you're looking for and where to find it. Great concept. I want to see it at all shows. Great idea. I love it."

Cage Lawyer, host of the Hobby with Cage podcast, said "What I saw on Mascot was cool. That made me want to go to The Philly Show. More Mantle rookies than I expected…the hobby is moving forward. Shows are moving forward…It's nice to see. It's fun to see. The hope is that it provides a better hobby for the people the hobby was built for - the collectors."

Since 1975, The Philly Show has prided itself on building the best experience for all its customers and vendors. In the initial rollout, these goals were achieved.

Joe Drelich, President of East Coast Sports Marketing, parent company to The Philly Show remarked, "We were pleased to see Mascot's tool rolled out successfully at The Philly Show and have received positive feedback. It is a needed component of card shows and we are glad to be at the forefront of connecting Mascot's technology with our dealers and customers."

Mascot CEO Ezra Levine remarked, "The reception from vendors, attendees, and the hobby community has been overwhelmingly positive. We appreciate Joe Drelich and The Philly Show's commitment to delivering the best experience for their customers, and their shared vision. We look forward to building on this initial success and making the tool even more accretive to all."

To sign up free for Mascot, visit app.withmascot.com/register .

The Philly Show will return for its next show on March 8-10, 2024. You can find out more information at https://phillyshow.com/ .

About Mascot

Mascot is the premier inventory management and multi-sales channel solution for collectibles. Mascot has numerous integrations across the industry which include grading companies such as PSA, CGC, SGC, Beckett, and TAG, marketplaces such as eBay, MySlabs, Shopify, TikTokShop, MyCardPost, Veriswap, and ComicConnect, data providers such as CardHedge and WaxStat, and service providers such as WAX Insurance. You can learn more and sign up for free at app.withmascot.com/register .

About The Philly Show

The Philly Show is one of the longest-running and largest sports cards and memorabilia collectibles shows in America. The next show is March 8-10, 2024 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, in Oaks, PA. You can find out more information at https://phillyshow.com/ .

