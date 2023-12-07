QScale's Q01 Facility Crowned North American Data Center Project of the Year at DCD Global Awards 2023

Highlighting Canada's 142MW OCP Ready™ Data Center Achievement

LÉVIS, QC, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - QScale is proud to announce that its Q01 computing center has received the "North American Data Center Project of the Year" award at the prestigious DatacenterDynamics (DCD) Global Awards 2023. This award recognizes Q01's groundbreaking contributions to the data center industry, featuring an impressive 142 megawatts capacity and being the first facility in Canada to receive OCP Ready™ recognition.

Martin Bouchard, President and CEO of QScale, reflected on this achievement, stating, "We are immensely proud to receive this accolade from the DCD Global Awards, which is a testament to our commitment to pioneering in computing center technology and sustainability. Our Q01 campus is a landmark in our mission to provide innovative and environmentally conscious AI computing."

The Q01 facility, located in the booming Quebec City area data center hub, has been selected by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for its supercomputing deployment, confirming QScale's status as a top-tier destination for high-performance computing and sustainability. Furthermore, the facility's OCP Ready™ recognition, a first in Canada, is a clear indication of its alignment with the Open Compute Project's standards, highlighting its commitment to energy efficiency and scalability.

The DCD Global Awards, held in London and renowned for identifying and celebrating the most notable advancements in the data center industry, lend prestige to QScale, recognizing it as a leader in cutting-edge and sustainable colocation hosting solutions.

To learn more about the innovative features at QScale's Q01 campus, including advanced technologies such as liquid cooling that have earned it recognition at the DCD Global Awards, visit www.qscale.com/q01. For further details on the DCD Global Awards and the annual celebration of excellence in the data center industry, visit the DatacenterDynamics Global Awards page.

About QScale

QScale develops environmentally responsible computing centers specifically designed for high-performance computing, supercomputing, and machine learning. The company's Quebec City area campus (QScale Q01) is the first colocation facility in Canada to receive the OCP Ready™ recognition, attesting to its energy efficiency and scalability. QScale's technology infrastructure helps meet the growing computing needs of global companies while enabling them to achieve their ESG objectives.

