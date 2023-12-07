Other World Computing Introduces Express 1M2 USB4 Enclosure OWC's fastest single NVMe SSD portable drive with speeds up to 3151MB/s

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Other World Computing® www.OWC.com -- the leading end-to-end ecosystem solution provider of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both consumers and professionals – today introduced the Express 1M2, the first USB4 drive and fastest single blade NVMe OWC has ever offered.



Exceptional Speed, Ultimate Flexibility

The OWC Express 1M2 was purposefully built to maximize the performance capabilities of today's and tomorrow's USB4-equipped Macs and PCs. It offers photo and video professionals, DITs, and prosumers/performance enthusiasts real-world speeds up to 3151MB/s. It also offers versatile compatibility to work with millions of existing Thunderbolt and USB-C machines and devices.



The Express 1M2 gives you the freedom of flexibility with drives populated with OWC's high-performance Aura SSDs or effortlessly add your own 2230, 2242, or 2280-sized NVMe M.2 SSD in the secure, rugged enclosure. Compact as a cell phone, the Express 1M2 is the perfect solution for repurposing drives you already have or expanding storage for files and backups.

USB4 Everyone

USB4 brings significant improvements in both speed and connectivity, enabling users to connect to past, present, and future devices, while facilitating unprecedented data transfer. Experience universal connectivity with support for USB4, USB 3.2, USB 2, and Thunderbolt 3 & 4 devices. The Express 1M2 provides users with the capability to harness everything USB4 has to offer within a compact, drive-swappable enclosure.



Built to Last, Engineered to Meet Demanding Needs

OWC data storage products are globally recognized for their reliability in safeguarding critical user data, and the Express 1M2 upholds this standard. Its solid aluminum heat sink design - unlike low-cost snap-together enclosures - properly dissipates heat to ensure throttle-free consistent maximum performance. The Express 1M2 can work cross-platform with Macs and PCs using OWC's MacDrive software.



"The Express 1M2 is built to keep the drive cool and performance high, continuing OWC's tradition of building products right vs. targeting a low-priced disposable commodity level," said Larry O'Connor, founder and CEO of OWC. "Our customer's data reliability is our #1 priority and the Express 1M2 is the ideal choice for those seeking long-term reliability and high performance."

Pricing and Availability

Express 1M2 is available empty without an SSD or in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB capacities starting at $119.99.

3151MB/s performance based on testing an 8.0TB OWC Aura Ultra IV equipped Express 1M2 connected to a 14-inch 2023 MacBook Pro (Mac14,5) with 32GB RAM and Apple M2 Max running AJA System Test ( 4K -Full resolution, 64GB file size, 16bit RGBA codec, single file test).

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, provides Mac and PC enthusiasts with reliable solutions for computer hardware, accessories, and software at both the consumer and professional levels. In opposition to our disposable world, OWC's products are intended to serve as the life-extending foundation of personal and/or professional digital life, from capture to completion, enabling users to maximize their technology investments. The company has extended its quality, long-term solutions for creative professionals to serving enterprises, small businesses, and education administration. OWC's award-winning team of technologists, engineers, creatives, and professionals have a passion for improving technology and are dedicated to bringing the best solutions that last and true leadership in doing so sustainably for the benefit of all. Learn more at OWC.com/green.

