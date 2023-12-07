AWESOME FUN FIND & LAST-MINUTE HOLIDAY GIFT/STOCKING-STUFFER FOR KIDS: HEART-WARMING CHILDREN'S BOOK ABOUT KINDNESS, ANIMAL RESCUE & LOVE

Order "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" today to avoid holiday shipping delays!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday delivery deadlines are fast approaching, there is still time to find that special gift to warm children's hearts this joyous season. "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) written and illustrated by Robert Vincent makes the perfect wrapped surprise for stocking-stuffers or gift exchanges. Available online at Amazon, bn.com, target.com, and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com, as well as select locations (MSRP $17.99 in hardcover), "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is a must-have literary treat. Accented with vibrant illustrations from cover to cover, this charming page-turner explores the exciting adoption journey of a loveable cat named Max as he searches for his identity and receives unconditional love.

Ideal for ages three and up, "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who is not Scottish, but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, animal rescue, and adoption.

L.E.A. shared an online review, "I am not ashamed of the fact that I, an adult, enjoy reading children's books just as much, if not more, than kids. And what's great about 'From the Pocket of an Overcoat' is that it's a masterful story for your littlest to your biggest readers. The illustrations are colorful, and the themes of navigating one's path, what it means to belong … are heartfelt and well-developed. I laughed at some of Max's antics, as did my five-year-old niece, proving just how universal this book is. Just a delightful read. I highly recommend to anyone with a kiddo in their lives, especially kids who love animals."

A portion of each book sale of "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society and Best Friends. Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook, and can also send an email to hello@maxbuckles.com with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself. To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of several other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

