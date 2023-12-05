World's First Fully Autonomous, AI-Powered Restaurant Opening in Southern California

Automation at CaliExpress by Flippy™ Enables Premium Wagyu Blend Burgers For the Masses at Traditional Burger Price Points

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cali Group , a holding company using technology to transform the restaurant and retail industries, Miso Robotics , creator of Flippy (the world's first AI-powered robotic fry station), and PopID , a technology company simplifying ordering and payments using biometrics, announced today that they are soon opening CaliExpress by Flippy™ , the world's first fully autonomous restaurant. Utilizing the most advanced systems in food technology, both grill and fry stations are fully automated, powered by proprietary leading-edge artificial intelligence and robotics. Guests will watch their food being cooked robotically after checking in with their PopID accounts on self-ordering kiosks to get personalized order recommendations and make easy and fast payments. The new CaliExpress by Flippy restaurant is located in a prime retail location in Pasadena, California on the northwest corner of Green Street and Madison Avenue at 561 E. Green St.

Cali Group, Miso Robotics, and PopID are opening CaliExpress by Flippy™, the world's first fully autonomous restaurant.

Transforming Food Quality for Consumers, and Transforming the Workplace For Restaurant Employees

For customers, these various technologies will enable CaliExpress by Flippy to deliver freshly made burgers based on a wagyu blend at price points competitive with other premium burgers using standard meat. Uniquely, the grill robot grinds the high quality beef in real-time after the order is placed, resulting in a burger patty that melts in the mouth. Flippy, the famous robotic fry station , will serve up crispy, hot fries made from top grade potatoes that are always cooked to exact times. The menu is very simple, comprising burgers, cheeseburgers, and french fries.

For employees working at CaliExpress by Flippy, these technologies will create a safer, easier, and friendlier kitchen. At the fry station, Flippy represents revolutionary breakthroughs in safety as slippage and burns can be nearly eliminated, as well as in waste reduction in both food and oil. The CaliExpress by Flippy kitchen can be run by a much smaller crew, in a less stressful environment, than competing restaurants — while also providing above average wages.

"To our knowledge, this is the world's first operating restaurant where both ordering and every single cooking process are fully automated," said John Miller, CEO of PopID and board member of Miso Robotics. "The marriage of these various technologies to create the most autonomous restaurant in the world is the culmination of years of research, development, and investment in a family of revolutionary companies."

The CaliExpress by Flippy location will also be a pseudo-museum experience presented by Miso Robotics. Including dancing robot arms from retired Flippy units, experimental 3D-printed artifacts from past development, photographic displays, and much more, the space is designed to serve noteworthy food, plus inspire the next generation of kitchen AI and automation entrepreneurs. Local schools and educational groups are encouraged to reach out for tours.

"AI-powered, robotic order-taking and cooking enables the major chains that feed America to substantially improve quality, consistency and speed," said Rich Hull, CEO of Miso Robotics. "Miso is proud to partner with Cali Group and PopID to make CaliExpress by Flippy a reality. Flippy has been an incredible success story and now everyone in Southern California can come take a look — and a taste — for themselves."

CaliExpress by Flippy will open in December 2023 by reservation only with a grand opening to follow. Go to MisoRobotics.com/CaliExpress to book a reservation, sign-up for special offers, and tour information.

About Cali Group

Cali Group is a holding company that invests in restaurants and companies developing technologies for the restaurant and retail industries.

About Miso Robotics

Miso Robotics is revolutionizing commercial foodservice through intelligent automation solutions that solve the largest challenges in back-of-house kitchen operations. Making an immediate financial impact on a restaurant's bottom line, Miso's AI-driven platform incorporates robotics, machine learning, computer vision and data analytics to power and develop its breakthrough products, including Flippy, the world's first fully autonomous robot for the fry station. With proprietary industry knowledge, data, and learnings accrued through brand partnerships over its first seven years, Miso's products are constantly evolving to drive consistency, increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve the overall dining experience.

About PopID

PopID provides a comprehensive platform for revolutionizing digital interactions and payments using consumer-initiated biometric verification. PopID's platform gives consumers the option of identifying themselves quickly and easily – with their face or palm – for checking in, earning loyalty, ordering, and making payments – enabling more personalized, secure, and streamlined experiences. To learn more about PopID and its offerings, visit www.popid.com .

