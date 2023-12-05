SEABOURN ANNOUNCES THE "SAIL OF THE YEAR" EVENT WITH SAVINGS UP TO 25 PERCENT AND UP TO $1,000 SHIPBOARD CREDIT ON ULTRA-LUXURY VOYAGES

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, unveiled its exclusive annual "Sail of the Year" event, which features exceptional savings and benefits on select worldwide ocean and expedition voyages on the line's fleet of ultra-luxury ships. Seabourn's exclusive "Sail of the Year" event is available now until February 29, 2024, and includes the following offers:

Savings of up to 25 percent on select Seabourn ultra-luxury ocean and expedition voyages

A reduced 15 percent deposit on those same select Seabourn voyages

Up to $1,000USD Shipboard Credit per suite for bookings made by January 31, 2024 , which can be used for experiences such as lavish spa treatments, curated shore excursions, or an upgrade to Seabourn's exclusive Reserve wine list.

The promotion applies to more than 600 worldwide ocean and expedition itineraries sailing in 2024 and beyond. Guests can explore the globe from pole to pole, visiting the Arctic, Antarctic, or South Pacific aboard the new purpose-built expedition ships where luxury meets adventure. Guests may also choose to sail on the line's intimate, ultra-luxury ocean ships to hidden harbors and off-the-beaten-path ports in the Mediterranean, Alaska, Canada & New England, and more.

"The Sail of the Year event invites our extraordinary guests to venture beyond the ordinary and immerse themselves in unforgettable destinations while indulging in the signature ultra-luxury comfort of our exceptional ships," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "My best advice is to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity now for the best selection of suites and departures because space is already very limited on many of our 2024 voyages."

Whether embarking on extraordinary expeditions where only few will travel to in their lifetime or delving into the cultural richness of renowned destinations, this event promises our guests an abundance of 'Seabourn Moments' on board our intimate ships with a yacht-like atmosphere.

Sample ocean voyages and expedition sailings that are included in Seabourn's exclusive "Sail of the Year" promotion include:

Expedition:

Alaska and Canada:

Europe:

A complete list of applicable sailings for the "Sail of the Year" can be found HERE.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

