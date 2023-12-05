MAXWELL LAUNCHED IN PILOT PROGRAM WITH TABREED TO DELIVER GROUNDBREAKING SOLUTION FOR COOLING SYSTEMS

Pioneering nanofluid technology, developed by HTMS increases energy efficiency by up to 15% in commercial and industrial cooling and heating systems.

For Tabreed, the first company to pilot the technology in a district cooling application, this has the potential to save 200,000 metric tons of GHG emissions across 89 cooling plants.

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HT Materials Science (HTMS), a sustainable materials technology company based in Ireland and Italy, announced today the successful trial of its heat transfer fluid Maxwell with Tabreed , the world's leading district cooling company with 89 district cooling plants and 1.3M refrigeration tons of cooling across the GCC. Developed and manufactured by HTMS, Maxwell™ is a drop-in, nanofluid additive for cooling systems that can increase energy efficiency by up to 15% in most commercial and industrial HVAC systems. The pilot program with Tabreed has the potential to save approximately 200,000 tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per annum.

"One of the most stubborn obstacles to fighting climate change has been figuring out how to make industrial-scale cooling systems more energy efficient. Maxwell represents a significant step forward in this area and can be implemented immediately. We are thrilled that Tabreed recognizes this opportunity for progress," said Thomas Grizzetti, co-founder and chief executive officer of HTMS.

Maxwell was trialed in the summer of 2023 at a Tabreed district cooling plant in Khalifah City, Abu Dhabi, which supplies chilled water to a 600,000 square foot educational campus. The performance of Maxwell at Tabreed's facility demonstrated an increase in efficiency of the plant's chillers by 13.6% compared with the same period in 2022 under comparable load and temperature conditions.

"This successful pilot project proves the power of international partnership and technological collaboration, and we look forward to working with HTMS to further the application of their technology to advance sustainable cooling solutions that benefit communities and industries across the world," said Khalid Al Marzooqi, CEO of Tabreed.

Named after the pioneering scientist James Clerk Maxwell, who first developed the concept of nano fluids in the 19th century, Maxwell is an engineered suspension of sub-micron aluminum oxide particles in a base fluid of water or water/glycol ('nanofluid') that enhances heat transfer in HVAC systems.

Tabreed and HTMS will introduce Maxwell to other district cooling facilities in the company's global portfolio. With cooling accounting for an estimated 70% of energy consumption in the GCC, and global demand expected to triple by 2050, Maxwell could play a critical role in reducing the environmental impact of commercial and industrial cooling systems.

About HTMS

HTMS is the developer of Maxwell – an innovative, sub-micron heat transfer fluid. Maxwell is a drop-in additive for use in new or existing commercial and industrial heating and cooling systems. Maxwell enhances heat transfer, resulting in a substantial reduction in energy consumption and an increase in system capacity. The company is headquartered in Ireland with offices in Dublin, Italy and New York. For more information visit www.htmaterialsscience.com

About National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed)

Tabreed provides essential and sustainable district cooling services to iconic developments such as the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, Emirates Towers, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Dubai Metro, Bahrain Financial Harbor and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Makkah. The company owns and operates 89 plants in its portfolio, including 75 in the United Arab Emirates, five in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, seven in Oman, one in the Kingdom of Bahrain and one in India, in addition to other international projects and operations.

