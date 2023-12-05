J.S. Held Expands Digital Investigations & Discovery Practice in Europe & the Asia Pacific

J.S. Held Global Investigations Digital Investigations & Discovery team welcomes four investigation experts under the leadership of Simon Placks.

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces the expansion of the Digital Investigations & Discovery team in Europe and the Asia Pacific with the addition of four experts – Chantelle Jalland, Benjamin Guinard, Marybeth Kings, and Mayank Sharma, who join Senior Managing Director Simon Placks.

J.S. Held's Digital Investigations & Discovery (DI&D) team preserves and investigates data, providing forensic analysis, hosted document review, data analytics, and information governance consulting. Our team's significant professional experience is supported by market-leading technology to help clients manage legal, regulatory, and operational risk. Commenting on the team's expansion, EMEA lead Simon Placks adds, "The DI&D team at J.S. Held is unique, having eliminated barriers between technical disciplines. Doing so fosters a multidisciplinary, client-focused, and collaborative approach, allowing our clients to leverage the strengths of our global expertise."

Legal technology leader Chantelle Jalland, JD, BBus, BA, joins the team as Managing Director based in J.S. Held's London office, bringing over 15 years of extensive experience scoping large-scale reviews and advising clients on advanced analytics in disputes and investigations. Chantelle also has international exposure working in various jurisdictions, including European Commission investigations.

Benjamin Guinard, an expert specializing in data analytics, programming, and eDiscovery, joins the EMEA DI&D Team as a Senior Director based in the London office. Combining the knowledge he gathered through diverse project experiences working alongside government, legal, and corporate clients, he thrives in designing and implementing custom solutions to assist his clients in solving their structured and unstructured data challenges.

E-Discovery expert Marybeth Kings joins as a Senior Director within the EMEA DI&D Team and is based in our London office, bringing over a decade of experience assisting government, legal, and corporate clients with their eDiscovery matters. She is well-versed in the review and project management of unstructured data, such as email, mobile, IM, and server data. She helps legal teams cull down the amount of data for review using traditional and modern methods of deduplication, email threading, and continuous active learning.

Senior Director Mayank Sharma is an eDiscovery and digital forensics consulting team leader based in the Mumbai office of J.S. Held with over 16 years of experience leading and managing teams on projects related to legal or regulatory intervention readiness, information governance, compliance, Data Subject Access Requests, eDiscovery, and forensic data capture. Mayank joins J.S. Held, having worked with all the Magic Circle law firms, providing extensive technical advice on several international assignments.

"Our strength is our people," said Stephen O'Malley, Senior Managing Director, and Global Leader of J.S. Held's DI&D team. "Our highly qualified professionals have acquired their experiences through longstanding careers in law enforcement, military, industry, academia, and advisory services, which focus on information and cyber security, the lifecycle of data and its analysis/management, along with the various elements of digital forensics and incident response."

With multiple leadership, operational, and tactical certifications from industry-leading organizations like SANS, ISC2, IAPP, CompTIA, ACFE, the EC-Council, and more, J.S. Held DI&D professionals are recognized industry thought leaders, public speakers, and authors who have been featured at major events and in industry-leading publications. They are sought for their experiences, insights, and abilities to develop customized solutions to common and complex data, cyber, data, and information security challenges.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

