MARRIOTT BONVOY AND CAMP REIMAGINE FAMILY VACATIONING THROUGH IMMERSIVE CAMP CLUB EXPERIENCES

Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort, Will Be the First to Offer CAMP Club

The Ultimate Family Getaway is Now Available to Book for Spring 2024

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, offers new engaging, interactive programming at its hotels and resorts around the globe through Marriott's collaboration with CAMP, the Family Experience Company.

Rendering of CAMP Club at Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort (PRNewswire)

Following a successful pilot program in 2022, Marriott Bonvoy and CAMP are reimagining family getaways with CAMP Club experiences for toddlers to tweens. Families can look forward to an unforgettable stay that combines world-class accommodations with a wide range of activities programmed by CAMP, the experts in family fun. The new Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort, will be the first to offer CAMP Club and can be booked at marriott.com/cunmx today.

Families will soon enjoy CAMP Club offerings tailored to children of all ages. Each CAMP Club will be themed to fit the location, with a focus on sensory, visual, and experiential play in the following pillars:

Creative Corner : With guided arts and crafts workshops, slime-making lessons at CAMP's signature Schmutz Bar, and other hands-on experiences, CAMP Club will let imaginations run wild.

Interactive Play: While parents reconnect for alone time, kids will enjoy engaging games, activities, and storytelling.

Themed Environments: The incredible, kid-friendly atmosphere will spark creativity with colorful visual graphics, pennants, and "disco cabins" with floor-to-ceiling sequins.

"Together with CAMP, we have created new opportunities for kids of all ages to discover and unleash their creativity," said Jason Nuell, Senior Vice President, Premium Brands, Marriott International. "With CAMP Club, we are offering a vacation experience that truly caters to everyone in the family. While parents relax and enjoy our world-class amenities, their children can have an unforgettable adventure right on the property. We look forward to building on our relationship with CAMP as we continue to reimagine family programming at our hotels and resorts worldwide."

Launched in 2018, CAMP creates immersive retail experiences that inspire and engage families through a unique combination of retail and entertainment. CAMP operates eight locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and Texas that feature rotating shows that change seasonally behind CAMP's signature Magic Door. CAMP will be expanding to Washington, D.C. this month.

To celebrate the launch of CAMP Club, families in the Washington D.C. area can be the first to try the CAMP Club Schmutz Bar, a DIY slime-making experience with colors and scents inspired by the first CAMP Club opening in Cancun, Mexico. Families can come to CAMP D.C. starting December 8th to get in on the fun this holiday season.

"Camp has spent the last five years reinventing what it means to have fun together as a family," said Ben Kaufman, Co-Founder of CAMP. "We are excited to team up with Marriott Bonvoy to bring our memory-making experiences to properties around the world. Parents deserve some quiet time, and kids deserve a space where there are no boundaries to having fun."

The bookable, family-friendly CAMP Club offerings will roll out to additional All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy locations in 2024. CAMP Club will expand to additional brands within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in the coming years.

To learn more about CAMP Club, please visit camp.com/camp-club,

About CAMP

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question, "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail, media, and entertainment. Launched in 2018, CAMP operates eight retail locations in Atlanta, California, Chicago, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning loyalty program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy App, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com . To download the Marriott Bonvoy App, go here . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.