AEROSOLES SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH MAZE COLLECTIONS, INC. TO EXPAND INTO APPAREL

INTRODUCING NEW AEROSOLES CAREER PANTS

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerosoles, the leading global footwear brand known for its superior comfort and innovative technology today announced it has signed a new licensing agreement with Maze Collections, Inc. for the distribution of work appropriate career pants. Aerosoles, which was acquired by American Exchange Group in 2022, is continuing to establish themselves as a global lifestyle brand by expanding their offerings beyond women's footwear. This venture follows Aerosoles' successful expansion into sleepwear earlier this year and marks a strategic move into the apparel industry, introducing a line of work-appropriate career pants designed to redefine workplace comfort.

Aerosoles (PRNewswire)

Aerosoles' career pant collection represents a fusion of style, functionality, and comfort, aligning seamlessly with the brand's core values. The collection showcases versatile designs, including skinny, straight, and bootcut pants, as well as curvy fit options, in stretch fabrications ensuring ease and comfort for every customer. Coordinating with Aerosoles' diverse range of footwear, from flats to heels, the new Aerosoles' career pant collection will ensure the utmost comfort and ease of wear, allowing customers to seamlessly transition from professional meetings to leisure moments. Whether worn to the office or during remote workdays, these pants are tailored for comfort and flexibility, infusing the core brand DNA, which is centered around comfort.

The first collections are set to launch in Spring 2024 and will be available at many retailers from department store to off price, retailing at accessible price points starting at $80. Aerosoles and Maze Collections are confident that this collaboration will empower women with stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing options for every occasion.

"We are pleased to share the news of our partnership with Maze Collections. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Aerosoles, enabling the continued expansion of our brand into a diverse range of product categories," stated Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group.

"Maze Collections' expertise and capabilities make them the perfect partner and we are confident that our joint efforts will result in continuing to deliver top-quality, comfortable products to our valued and wide range of customers," stated Steve Velasquez, CSO of American Exchange Group.

"Aerosoles has established a strong brand equity in stylish, functional and affordable shoes for all facets of a woman's life," says Eddie Zayat, CEO of Maze Collections. "We're excited to bring this brand into career bottoms, giving our consumer comfortable and stylish clothes in the workplace."

"I have been passionate about expanding our Aerosoles brand into sportswear since the successful launch of our sleepwear collection in February 2023. Our foray into apparel is a natural evolution for us, and the introduction of our career pants is a significant step in that direction. This line embodies everything our customers love about Aerosoles: stretch, comfort, ease and accessibility, making it an ideal choice for the modern, multifaceted woman. What excites me the most is how seamlessly these career pants will coordinate with our footwear. Partnering with Maze Collections, a company that shares our vision for quality and style, is the perfect synergy. Together, we are poised to redefine workplace comfort and fashion, offering our customers an unparalleled experience," said Cynthia Nixon EVP, Licensing and Brand Development at American Exchange Group.

About Aerosoles

Aerosoles is a leading global footwear company delivering high quality products with both fashion and performance to customers in over 40 countries around the world. www.aerosoles.com

About Maze Collections, Inc.

At Maze Collections, we believe that fashion is an expression of individuality, confidence and personal style. Our team is passionate about helping women feel empowered and stylish through our carefully curated collection of career bottoms. With a focus on comfort, durability, and on-trend designs, we strive to provide our customers with fashion-forward choices that are both flattering and functional.

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for our proprietary brands, custom private label brands and exclusive licensed brands, including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends. https://www.axnygroup.com/

Aerosoles Pants (PRNewswire)

Aerosoles Career Pants (PRNewswire)

