This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the first transatlantic flight using sustainable aviation fuel.
- Virgin Atlantic flies world's first 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK
SAF has a significant role to play in the decarbonization of long-haul aviation, and pathway to Net Zero 2050. The fuel, made from waste products, delivers CO2 lifecycle emissions savings of up to 70%, whilst performing like the traditional jet fuel it replaces.
- All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma is Adventure Ready Out of the Box
Completely redesigned and reimagined for model year 2024, the Tacoma is ready to help drivers tackle their ambitious adventure bucket lists. For this new generation of Tacoma, Toyota engineers focused on its rich history of quality, durability and reliability – while incorporating modern tech, rugged styling and go-anywhere capability.
- Lion Electric Announces Workforce Reduction to Rationalize Cost Structure
The reduction affects 150 employees (approximately 10% of Lion's total headcount) in production overhead, manufacturing, product development and administrative functions, both in Canada and the United States.
- RTX's Collins Aerospace introduces Arcus™ training image generator
Designed with a flexible, open systems architecture, Arcus™ image generator offers realistic, complex synthetic training environments for multiple platforms including fast jet, air transport, mission, rotary wing and commercial aircraft.
- Bristow Secures Early Delivery Positions with Deposit for Five Electra eSTOL Aircraft
The piloted Electra eSTOL aircraft has the unique capability to take off and land in locations as small as 300x100ft, making it ideal for reaching a broader range of remote or underutilized airports as well as alternative landing areas.
- VinFast Honoured to Represent Vietnam to Speak and Showcase its VF 9 EV at COP28
This is an important platform, and represents an opportunity for VinFast to discuss green mobility solutions and sustainable development strategies to support a more sustainable future for generations to come.
- Toyota Unveils Camry XSE Race Car For 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Season
The Camry XSE Next Gen follows the Toyota Camry TRD Next Gen, which produced 18 victories and 25 poles during the last two seasons of competition. New features of the Toyota Camry race car include a distinctive hammerhead styling on the front facia with an upper grille slot that is tied into the updated slim and wide headlights.
- Stratolaunch Awarded Flight Test Contract for the Navy's MACH-TB Hypersonic Program
The data collected is designed to provide insight to the DoD on technology improvement and capability validation. Early, affordable, and regular hypersonic flight testing is key to robust and successful developments of hypersonic capabilities.
- Cyrusher Launches the Hurricane: Pioneering Performance and Comfort in Electric Bikes
The core strength of this innovative e-bike lies in its 1000-watt ultra-powerful mid-drive motor, empowering riders to conquer diverse terrains effortlessly.
- Hyundai Mobis Develops World's First Vehicle QL Display: 'The Pinnacle of Display Quality'!
The QL Display combines 'Quantum Dot' technology, which enhances color reproduction for a more realistic depiction of original colors, and 'Local Dimming' technology, which increases the contrast between light and dark colors for more precise image quality.
- 13 Million Reviews Don't Lie: Cars.com Reveals Top Automakers With the Best Reputation
From a comprehensive analysis of Cars.com's more than 13 million consumer reviews, Mazda and Subaru — and Acura, Lexus and Volvo among luxury brands — emerged with the highest overall review ratings from consumers over a 24-month period.
