Potrero Medical Announces Restructuring and Continued Operations

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, Inc. ("Potrero" or the "Company") announced today that it has begun a voluntary restructuring of its finances by filing a pre-negotiated petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The restructuring is expected to be completed in less than 75 days.

The Company believes that this voluntary reorganization will bolster its finances and facilitate its ongoing focus on elevating patient care.

Keller Benvenutti Kim is serving as legal counsel to Potrero, and G2 Capital Advisors is serving as financial advisor.

Additional information about the bankruptcy case may be obtained by visiting https://cases.stretto.com/Potreromedical or by calling the case information line at 888.959.4846 (Toll-Free) or 949.749.2218 (International).

About Potrero:

Potrero Medical, Inc. is a medical device platform transforming patient care through precision fluid management and analytics that offer clinical decision support by providing precise data from the kidney. Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care and save health systems money with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com .

