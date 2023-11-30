XOMAD Sweeps Ad Age 2023 Social Media Campaign of the Year Awards

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XOMAD, a marketing, communications and research company that specializes in mobilizing local social media messengers (influencers), won big at this year's Ad Age Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards, earning a clean sweep of the Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in the "Social Media Campaign of the Year" category.

Presented by Ad Age, the world's most prestigious advertising publication, and its sister publication, Modern Healthcare, the Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards recognize healthcare's best advertising, marketing, promotion and communication campaigns. The winners demonstrate ingenuity and creativity in campaigns that advance efforts to deliver high-quality, affordable and accessible healthcare; promote the health of individual patients, groups and communities; and help organizations thrive in today's rapidly changing healthcare industry.

The award-winning programs were as follows:

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Department of Education, "#YouMakeTheCall ," broke through high levels of vaccine hesitancy to deliver breakthrough increases in shots-in-arms Gold Award:," broke through high levels of vaccine hesitancy to deliver breakthrough increases in shots-in-arms

Be The Match, "#TimeToMatch ," encouraged life-saving blood stem cell donations Silver Award:," encouraged life-saving blood stem cell donations

Louisiana Department of Health, "#SleevesUpLA ," implemented XOMAD's proprietary Council platform, helped push back against vaccine misinformation, and kept Louisianans safe during a hurricane Bronze Award:," implemented XOMAD's proprietary Council platform, helped push back against vaccine misinformation, and kept Louisianans safe during a hurricane

XOMAD thanks Ad Age, Modern Healthcare, and the selection committee for not only recognizing the quality and impact of these campaigns, but also for so definitively demonstrating the path to unlocking the potential of social media marketing: through the mass activation of armies of local, trusted, and highly vetted nano- and micro-influencers.

"There are few clearer statements about the future of our industry [marketing & advertising] than the most prestigious advertising publication in the world recognizing XOMAD, an influencer marketing company, with a rare clean sweep for its Social Media Campaign of the Year category," said Rob Perry, Founder & CEO of XOMAD. "We're incredibly proud of our clients with whom we partnered on this award-winning work, at South Carolinas DHEC, Be The Match, and the Louisiana Department of Health. We also extend a heartfelt thank you to the creators who participated in these campaigns. We've long said that mass activations of highly vetted, trusted messengers represent the future of communications and marketing. As this award recognizes, the future is now."

Quotes from notable industry leaders and experts:

Aaron Reitkopf, Senior Advisor to Interpublic Group:

"XOMAD's clean sweep of all the available top Ad Age social awards is proof that reaching highly targeted audiences at scale on social media has finally changed. Simply put, this is powerful third-party validation of the power and efficacy of using armies of micro- and nano-influencers to reach highly specific targets at scale, create real behavioral change, and drive sales."

Lord Matt Scheckner, Chairman of Advertising Week:

"XOMAD is the real deal. It's hard to win one Social Media Campaign of the Year award from Ad Age, let alone clean sweep all three. What XOMAD is doing sits at the nexus of what everyone wants to talk about: using emerging technologies, like AI and social media, to build deep relationships with consumers, through powerful storytelling and creativity. Using nano- and micro-influencers is not the future for advertisers, it's today."

Mary Bono, former United States Congresswoman and CEO & Chair of the Board of Directors of MAPDA:

"We know that social media must be part of the solution to foster conversations about drug abuse. Leveraging the voices and platforms of social media influencers that can speak authentically about tough issues creates the kind of open, honest, and direct conversation that can lead to real behavior change in ways that billboards never can."

Cameron Trimble, former Director of Digital Engagement in the White House:

"Social media is how we all get our news and information. Social media is long past being a fad or just a place for young people. XOMAD offers a breakthrough technology: a way to identify and deploy huge communities of trusted people on social media to convey a message. This is the new way to reach hard-to-reach communities at scale and create lasting behavior change."

