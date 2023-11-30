WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN DECEMBER 2023

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travellers can opt for sunshine this holiday season by visiting one or more of the 16 distinct destinations across The Islands of The Bahamas. Between festive events and the highly anticipated Boxing Day and New Year's Eve Junkanoo rushes, visitors have ample opportunities to make lasting memories with the entire family.

The Islands of The Bahamas Surpasses Record-Breaking Arrivals in 2023 — The year 2023 has been a milestone year for The Bahamas. The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is thrilled to announce the destination has surpassed the total number of arrivals for all of 2019. Along with this record-breaking number of visitor arrivals, the country also celebrated its Golden Jubilee in July.

Junkanoo To Light Up Bay Street During Boxing Day and New Year's Eve Celebrations — Junkanoo, the national cultural festival of The Bahamas, returns for its largest celebrations in downtown Nassau on Boxing Day (26 Dec. 2023) and 1 Jan. 2024. Junkanoo is The Bahamas' cultural festival that represents the rich heritage of the African diaspora and is a colourful tradition that speaks to the strength and resilience of the Bahamian people.

Alaska Air Launching First-Ever Flights to The Bahamas — Beginning 15 December 2023, Alaska Air will service four weekly flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and three times weekly flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Nassau Lyden Pindling International Airport (NAS). West Coast travellers will have further opportunities to explore the capital city or board a short connection to one of the Out Islands, unlocking a breadth of experiences that await across the 16-island destination. For more information or to book flights, visit www.alaskaair.com.

Makers Air Launches Twice-Weekly Nonstop Flights to Long Island from Fort Lauderdale — Makers Air announced new twice-weekly nonstop flights to Long Island, a destination known for its breathtaking cliffs and ecological wonders, including Dean's Blue Hole and Hamilton's Cave. Beginning 14 December 2023, service will operate between Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) and Stella Maris Airport (SML), every Thursday and Sunday.

Albany Hosts HERO World Challenge — The 2023 HERO World Challenge, an exclusive golf tournament hosted by Tiger Woods, returns once again this year. The event takes place from 27 November to 3 December 2023 at Albany's par-72 Championship Golf Course in The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Introduces New Cultural Events in Grand Bahama Island — This December, visitors to Grand Bahama Island can join new weekly events geared towards immersing travellers into the local culture, including weekly "Rake n Scrape" performances every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through 28 December 2023, held at alternating locations. What's more, free transportation will be provided from all hotels within the Freeport area. Travellers are welcome to participate in "Bonfire Fridays" at the Freetown Festival site through 29 December, which features fire dancers, Bahamian cuisine and limbo. The entry fee is $25 per person, inclusive of transportation.

South Bimini Airport to Undergo $80 Million Renovations — Future passengers flying into South Bimini Airport will be met with updated terminal improvements following a management agreement signed by The Bahamas and Bimini Airport Development Partners Limited. The 30-year agreement consists of two phases and is set to support increased visitor arrivals through initial runway and temporary improvements as well as the construction of a whole new passenger terminal.

Atlantis Paradise Island to Ring in 2024 with "Party Like A Royal" Music Event — Atlantis Paradise Island's New Year's weekend lineup of events returns with superstar talent including Tony Award- and five-time Emmy Award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris, multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning super producer and artist Timbaland, GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5, and more. Open to resort guests and the public, the multi-day festivities will be held from 30 to 31 December 2023. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Baha Mar Celebrates the Holidays with a Myriad of Festive Programming — From 14 to 31 December 2023, Baha Mar will host a selection of seasonal festivities, ranging from entertainment for kids and teens to cultural celebrations and culinary delights. Programming includes a "Kids Holiday Festival", "Nutcracker Afternoon Tea", Junkanoo performances, and more. To learn more about the resort's seasonal offerings, visit Baha Mar's holiday calendar.

The Cove Eleuthera Announces Holiday Events for Guests to Embrace Season's Spirit — Deck the halls Bahamian style at The Cove Eleuthera. Festive programming includes Junkanoo costume making and mixology classes as well as family-oriented activities such as Santa meet-and-greets and Santa letter writing. To explore more of The Cove Eleuthera's holiday offers, visit the property's event calendar.

The Bahamas Wins Top Accolades at 2023 HSMAI Adrian Awards — Following year-long campaigning to promote the destination's 50th anniversary of independence in 2023, The Bahamas received a "Gold" distinction for its outstanding travel public relations efforts by Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI). The destination also secured "Bronze" recognitions for its integrated campaign spotlighting Cat Island and experiential marketing campaign promoting the country's conservation efforts for their interactive Hidden Worlds activation. The Adrian Awards, now in their 67th year, are the largest and most prestigious competition in global travel marketing.

Two of The Bahamas' Digital Campaigns Win Platinum Viddy Awards — The Bahamas won Platinum Viddy Awards for their digital tourism campaigns entitled " A Pilot's Perspective " and " Wild, Wild Dolphins ", spotlighting Andros and Bimini, respectively.

The Bahamas' People-to-People Programme Wins at City Nation Place Awards 2023 — The Bahamas' "People-to-People Programme" won within the 2023 City Nation Place Awards' "Citizen Engagement" category. Led by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the initiative has been operating for nearly 50 years, complimentary connecting travellers with Bahamian ambassadors to provide visitors with an authentic taste of Bahamian hospitality and culture.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Extended Black Friday Sales at Grand Isle Resort & Residences — Travellers can extend Black Friday savings when booking four nights or more before 4 December 2023 at Grand Isle Resort & Residences to receive a $400 resort credit. To book, guests can use promo code PKGCYB for travel through 8 March 2024. Blackout dates apply.

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort Offers Fourth Night Free — The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, is offering guests a complimentary fourth night when booking a three-night stay for travel through 19 December 2024. Round-trip transportation between the airport and resort is also provided. To learn more about the promotion's terms and conditions, call the resort's reservation team at (561) 931-0620.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating, and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples, and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.

PRESS INQUIRIES

