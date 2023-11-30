Avantor® Receives Top Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and was recognized as an Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion honoree. The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"At Avantor, we are focused on creating an inclusive workplace that celebrates diversity and we understand the unique perspectives and experiences of our associates help to drive innovation," said Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO, Avantor. "We are proud of this recognition by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation of our efforts to support colleagues of all backgrounds and create a sense of belonging, and will continue to build upon the progress we have made in the past three years."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. This year, 545 companies received a top score.

Since Avantor initiated its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office in 2020, the company has implemented several programs, policies and practices which support the LGBTQ+ community. Early efforts included the creation of employee resource groups and joining CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion in 2020.

Avantor's continued efforts include expanding health benefits to ensure full inclusion of spousal and partner benefits, family formation benefits and transgender benefits. The company also developed an LGBTQ+-specific benefits guide for associates and provided internal training on LGBTQ+ inclusion topics. In addition, Avantor is a co-signatory of the Human Rights Campaign's Business Statement Opposing Anti-LGBTQ Legislation.

"Our diversity, equity and inclusion team and our Pride Network have been instrumental as we have worked to ensure that our benefits, policies and programming support an inclusive environment for our LGBTQ+ associates," said Noël France, Vice President, Diversity, Inclusion and Equity, Avantor. "This score is a testament to our associates and their engagement and involvement and we will continue this very important work."

Learn more about Avantor's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by visiting our website. HRC Foundation's full 2023-2024 CEI report is available here.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook .

