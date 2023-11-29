Movember Canada Closes The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Todd Minerson, Country Director for Movember Canada, and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the Charity's fundraising efforts and close the market.

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.

