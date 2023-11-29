Appian Names 2023 Public Sector Partner Award Winners

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Appian Government conference , Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced the winners of its 2023 Public Sector Partner Impact and Excellence Awards. These annual awards celebrate Appian partners for delivering innovation, transformation, and value to public sector organizations using the Appian Platform for AI-powered, end-to-end process automation.

Here are this year's winners:

Transformation Award - Deloitte

Deloitte, an Elite Partner to Appian and recipient of Appian's top partner award, is recognized with the Transformation Award for driving large-scale transformation across the Public Sector. They consistently deliver value to customers through an Appian Center of Excellence, strategizing and collaborating on program direction, and implementing value-added architectures using industry-leading methodologies. Deloitte holds a Gold accreditation in Appian Government Acquisition Management solutions and was the inaugural partner in the Case Management program.

Value Award - Groundswell

Groundswell excels through superior delivery, providing speed-to-value to their customers that is evident in their high customer satisfaction scores. They have invested in multiple solutions, the most of any public sector partner, that allow them to reliably and quickly deliver across civilian and defense customers. Groundswell has one of the most robust training and mentorship programs to ensure their delivery standards are met and customer expectations are exceeded.

Trusted Delivery Award - KPMG

KPMG has received the Trusted Delivery Award for their exemplary work across the public sector. Recently, in collaboration with the Texas Secretary of State's office , KPMG built and deployed their first Appian Application for Trademark Registration in just seven weeks, a testament to their expertise and efficiency. KPMG, an accredited Appian Government Acquisition Management solutions alliance partner, consistently delivers high quality work that is critical to our customers' most important challenges. KPMG's State & Local, Higher Education, Research and Other Not-for-Profit (HERON), and Federal civilian, defense, and intelligence government customers have entrusted KPMG to deliver customer-centric, intuitive, and scalable solutions to meet their mission needs.

Innovation Award - Ignyte

Ignyte's dedication to innovation is recognized with the Innovation Award. They have invested in developing several groundbreaking solutions for government markets, including a robust Grants Management system, Medicaid unwinding solution, Health and Human Services case management system, and a campaign finance oversight system. Where others may see problems, Ignyte sees an opportunity to innovate. Often Ignyte is the first partner to discover new ways to apply the Appian Platform for our customers and continues to be an innovation partner.

Client Impact Award - Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services is honored with the Client Impact Award for their commitment to helping the federal government achieve its extraordinary missions- Collaborating closely with Appian, Accenture Federal Services has supported landmark digital modernization efforts within civilian and defense organizations.

Emerging Partner of the Year Award - Synergy

Synergy stands out in Appian's partner ecosystem for many reasons, including being a finalist in the 2022 Appian Solutions Cup for their migrant response management app, a solution subsequently adopted by the US Coast Guard as the department's initial implementation of Appian, and by becoming certified in Appian's Acquisition Accreditation program. In 2023, Synergy continues to support the ongoing digital transformation of the US Department of Defense contract writing and management systems, including the rollout of the US Air Force CON-IT contract writing system and the successful go-live of the US Army's consolidated enterprise procurement solution, the Appian-based Army Contract Writing System (ACWS).

"Appian's esteemed partners have been instrumental in driving value through AI process automation within the public sector," said Chris Jones, Chief Revenue Officer, Appian. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation has played a pivotal role in transforming mission-critical government operations. Together, we're shaping the future of government efficiency and effectiveness, and our partners continue to amplify our impact by delivering outstanding solutions and services to empower government organizations."

Appian is used by more than 200 government agencies to automate critical business processes. For more information on Appian AI process automation for the public sector, visit appian.com/government .

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

