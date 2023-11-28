Ziebart Named a Winner of the Michigan Top Workplaces 2023 Award

Detroit Free Press Recognizes Troy-Based Automotive Aftermarket Brand for Third Straight Year

TROY, Mich., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart, the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, is being honored for a third consecutive year for prioritizing its employees and maintaining an excellent people-first culture from its employees to its customers. The company announced the Detroit Free Press has named Ziebart as a 2023 Michigan Top Workplace.

The Troy-based company has been servicing drivers for nearly 65 years and currently operates more than 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. The Top Workplace list is captured solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey distributed amongst corporate employees.

The survey measures companies on their respective execution and consistency for driving and maintaining their cultural values. For Ziebart, some of its top values amongst the survey responses featured its dedication to honesty, passion, innovation, teamwork, legacy and more.

"I'm grateful to once again announce Ziebart's placement on Michigan's Top Workplaces list in 2023," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart International Corporation. "To be awarded this honor from our own employees shows just how much it matters to take care of your people. By supporting our employees, we empower them to wholeheartedly pursue our mission: championing our customers' sense of pride in vehicle ownership."

Wolfe underscored the company's dedication to fostering a flourishing work culture, adding, "Cultivating pathways for advancement, ensuring employees' wellbeing is prioritized, embracing an inclusive environment with an open-door policy, and nurturing a close-knit team environment form the bedrock of our sustained success."

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com .

