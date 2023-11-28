Restaurants Celebrate Opportunity and Career Advancement on Giving Tuesday

Help fuel opportunity and launch restaurant careers with a donation to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. Donate here.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of Americans, the restaurant industry offers a unique pathway to a rewarding career regardless of background or life circumstances. This Giving Tuesday, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) is celebrating the 165,000 high school students enrolled in its two-year training program, ProStart; underserved populations overcoming adversity and learning basic restaurant employment skills to accelerate their road to self-reliance; and military foodservice professionals equipped with professional training and engagement to benefit their in-service and civilian careers.

This Giving Tuesday, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation is celebrating its work to fuel industry opportunity and career opportunities for people from all backgrounds. (PRNewswire)

Fueling opportunity and launching restaurant industry careers.

Supporters who join the NRAEF with a financial donation on Giving Tuesday will directly impact people like Antony Houge of Ohio, who was introduced to the NRAEF's Hospitality Opportunities for People (Re)Entering Society (HOPES) program, which connects individuals with prior justice involvement with restaurant industry training, certifications, and jobs. Following his graduation from the HOPES program, he went on to supervise over 200 inmates at a corrections facility, where he taught food preparation and kitchen management. He also served as a mentor, encouraging others to take advantage of the opportunities provided by HOPES.

"When the doors are open, you walk through them and take them. You only get one shot. I'm taking my shots and everything's just been a blessing," he says of his time in the HOPES program.

Houge's story illustrates how a single opportunity can change the course of an individual's life. He's joined by nearly 170,000 people, who are part of NRAEF initiatives intended to empower workers with skills, certifications, and resources to launch and build their future in restaurants. Programs currently include high school career and technical training through ProStart, registered restaurant apprenticeship programs at the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center, job pathways for underserved communities through Restaurant Ready and HOPES, over $1 million in annual post-secondary scholarships for 300 future leaders, and training and engagement for military foodservice professionals.

"The NRAEF is bridging the gap between the opportunity that's abundant in restaurants and the tools, training, and education people need to make them their own," says NRAEF president Rob Gifford. "Thanks to the partnership of our Giving Tuesday supporters, we're fueling opportunity and launching careers of thousands of people who will one day lead the restaurant industry."

Learn more about NRAEF programs and make a Giving Tuesday donation at ChooseRestaurants.org/Fueling-Opportunity.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF):

As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org . Click here for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's 2022 Annual Impact Report.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation