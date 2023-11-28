America First Credit Union Ranked Top SBA Credit Union Lender in the Nation for the Second Year

West coast-based credit union supports small businesses with more than $71M in SBA Loans

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Credit Union (AFCU) ranks as the top Small Business Administration (SBA) credit union lender in the United States. The list ranks all financial institutions across the country based on the approved dollar amount of SBA loans. As the top credit union on the list, AFCU has $71,754,300 in approved SBA loans, averaging $1,176,300 per loan.

"America First Credit Union is proud to be ranked as the number one credit union SBA lender in the nation," said Blake Weathers, senior vice president of commercial lending at AFCU. "Small businesses are at the very heart of our communities, and it is our honor to work with and support these businesses by providing the resources they need to thrive and grow."

AFCU employs a dedicated team of small business lenders to support new start-ups and help established small businesses grow. As part of that commitment, the credit union strives to be a trusted business partner, lending financial support to small businesses that, in turn, support their communities.

"As an entrepreneur and businessman, I have worked with many financial institutions over the past 30 years. I can honestly say that our relationship with America First Credit Union has been a breath of fresh air compared to most of those previous experiences," said Jim Huffman, owner of Huffman Health Services. "They are honest, straight forward, and know the meaning of the word 'partnership'. They have supported the vision and growth of our company, and stepped up when we needed their support. I cannot imagine working with another group, and I give them my highest recommendation."

"Thanks to America First Credit Union, I was able to secure an SBA-7A loan that allowed me purchase a local sign company that has been in business in Ogden, UT since 1929," said Zena E. Manley, owner of Richards Sign Company. "The prior owners had to retire suddenly due to a health matter, which could have resulted in the closing of the shop and the laying off of myself and several other employees. However, after I spoke to a loan officer at AFCU it became apparent that I was able to purchase the company with the aid of the SBA loan program. Working closely with the loan officer, I was able to easily navigate the federal requirements, applications, and forms for the loan and successfully purchased the company. I found the entire process to be friendly, informative, and highly professional. I would gladly recommend AFCU to other small business owners and look forward to my continued partnership with AFCU."

In addition to being recognized as the top SBA credit union lender, AFCU supports small businesses in additional ways. The credit union's Small Business Showcase is held annually with its sports partners, including the Utah Jazz, Las Vegas Raiders, and Real Salt Lake, where small businesses apply for the program, and the winning small business receives a suite of on-site and online marketing opportunities through each team. Additionally, AFCU offers a variety of small business calculators for members to determine startup costs, evaluate the business, and understand business financial ratios, among others.

The SBA list showing the full rankings can be found here: https://careports.sba.gov/views/7a504LenderReport/LenderReport?%3Aembed=yes&%3Atoolbar=no

ABOUT AMERICA FIRST CREDIT UNION

Proudly celebrating 84 years of servicing members and a long-standing history, America First Credit Union has become one of the largest, most stable, and most progressive credit unions in the country. As Utah's largest credit union, it has remained a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative financial institution. Today, America First has 118 locations across the five western states of Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico. America First is the eighth largest credit union in assets in the United States with over $19 billion, and the fifth largest credit union in membership in America with more than 1.3 million members.

