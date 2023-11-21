WaveMaker recognized among leading global low-code platforms by Omdia, an independent research firm

Accelerating modern high-stakes web and mobile applications for enterprises and custom, composable experiences for software platform vendors with an open, pro-grade, zero lock-in low-code developer platform.

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WaveMaker has been named among the top nine global low-code development platform providers by Omdia, Informa Tech's research powerhouse with over 400 analysts covering 150 technology markets with over 3000 research reports annually. WaveMaker is the industry's most open low-code development platform for high coders to rapidly build high-stakes, long-lived custom applications. Omdia has profiled WaveMaker in its recently published report Universe: No Code, Low Code Solutions, 2023–24.

The Omdia report highlights the ability to build composable experiences using WaveMaker, calling it "a sound fit for professional developers who wish to accelerate their development experience as well as support low code developers with prebuilt components who can then use the visual composing studio". Michael Azoff, Chief Analyst for Cloud Native Computing at Omdia, says, "WaveMaker is a first-class accelerator solution for professional software developers, reducing their workload with ease-of-use low code features and component reuse."

Further, the report elaborates, "it enables professional and citizen developers to collaborate, define, build and compose end-to-end web and native mobile experiences, using a composable application architecture…its runtime has no lock-in; generated code can run anywhere".

WaveMaker's Co-founder and CTO, Deepak Anupalli, says, "We attribute Omdia's recognition directly to our developer-first approach to conceiving and building our modern, composable application platform's experience. Developers are our first citizens. We are invested in their success and are firmly committed to collaborating with customer developer teams on their digital transformation journey."

The analyst firm researched and analyzed 9 most notable providers and scored them across 35 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: Solution Capability, Strategy and Execution and Market Penetration. Access the complete report here .

WaveMaker, Inc. is a privately-held enterprise software provider that offers an open standards low-code, modern platform for professional developers building high-stakes custom applications and platforms with composable experiences. As the only top-tier Java-tech stack, low-code platform that generates real code, has zero lock-in and uses a developer seat licensing model, customers love WaveMaker for its flexibility, low risk and low TCO. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and with customers in 17 countries, WaveMaker powers large enterprises and ISVs who are building API-driven, consumer-scale, enterprise-grade web and mobile applications and software platforms.

