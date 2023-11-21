SAP and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Join Forces to Drive Efficiency On and Off the Racetrack

WALLDORF, Germany, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a multiyear partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team starting in 2024. As an Official Team Partner, SAP is teaming up with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to accelerate operational efficiency and unlock new data insights to deliver performance gains. SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition serves as the technology foundation for the team, enabling them to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud solutions from SAP can help inform and predict decisions, optimize resources and future-proof their IT infrastructure.

Efficiency is the cornerstone of success in Formula One. Therefore, mastering the cost-cap challenge and optimizing the team's complex supply chain are two areas of focus for this partnership. Formula One's cost cap restricts how much teams can spend each season, with severe penalties if exceeded. The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team plans to navigate this complex course by using the SAP S/4HANA Finance solution to allocate, save and use resources more efficiently. With SAP Business AI technology embedded, the team can forecast costs, predict final budget needs, and optimize both the supply chain and stocked items. To run its state-of-the-art operation, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is looking forward to leveraging SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition for a secure and future-proof cloud environment. The team can also take advantage of SAP Build solutions and SAP Business Technology Platform to implement a transparent, intelligent enterprise architecture – bringing together a single view of data and systems from various sources across the organization. Doing so can lead to shorter lead times for critical car components, helping ensure a seamless flow of parts during race weekends.

"Formula One is one of the most technologically innovative sports in the world, where incremental gains yield significant results. Given the extreme conditions under which Formula One teams operate, motorsports provide a global platform to showcase skill and engineering excellence," said Julia White, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and chief marketing and solutions officer. "But beyond the race day performance, there's a lot going on behind the scenes. SAP is proud to partner with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to make sure its operations are as fine-tuned as its cars."

This partnership has the potential to create a new blueprint for the automotive industry. Formula One is where latest innovations for the automotive industry are invented and premiered. Together, SAP and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team will deliver new innovations backed by Formula One insights that will go on to serve and shape the businesses of other SAP customers.

"We are delighted to announce SAP as an Official Team Partner of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team," said Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. "We have a shared heritage and commitment to innovation and improvement, which will meaningfully contribute to our on-track performance. SAP is a global leader in its field, and we could not think of a better partner to help us improve our efficiencies in 2024 and beyond."

About the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is the works team of Mercedes-AMG, competing at the pinnacle of motorsport – the FIA Formula One™ World Championship. Formula One is a sport like no other. Combining elite teamwork, cutting-edge technologies and innovation, high-performance management and exceptional driving skill, teams develop race cars capable of competing against their rivals in a high-octane environment that spans upwards of 20 races across five continents throughout each season.

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, based across Technology Centres at Brackley and Brixworth in the United Kingdom, brings together over 1,000 dedicated and determined people that design, develop, manufacture and race the cars driven by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and Grand Prix winner, George Russell.

Winning seven consecutive double Drivers' and Constructors' World Championships from 2014 to 2020 and securing a record-breaking eighth consecutive Constructors' Championship success in 2021, the Team is one of the most successful in the sport's history.

Between returning as a Constructor in 2010 and the end of the 2022 season, the Mercedes-AMG works team has scored 116 wins, 264 podium finishes, 128 pole positions, 91 fastest laps and 54 one-two finishes from 259 race starts.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 26 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

