PEPSICO FOUNDATION FAMILY SCHOLARS PROGRAM HAS AWARDED MORE THAN 6,000 SCHOLARSHIPS AND NEARLY $70 MILLION TO CHILDREN OF PEPSICO ASSOCIATES

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the PepsiCo Foundation announced that it is set to hit nearly $70 million dollars in cumulative scholarships awarded through the PepsiCo Foundation Family Scholars program following completion of the 2024 application cycle. This program awards hundreds of scholarships annually to the children of PepsiCo associates pursuing post-secondary education.

Established by the PepsiCo Foundation, the company's philanthropic arm, the PepsiCo Foundation Family Scholars Program aims to support and invest in promising students seeking to pursue higher education. The program endeavors to have a positive impact on the lives of students and their families, helping to alleviate financial barriers to education for the children and families of PepsiCo's dedicated associates.

The PepsiCo Foundation Family Scholars Program has experienced remarkable growth from its humble beginnings in 1996 when it awarded 25 scholarships per year. Since its inception, the program has now awarded more than six thousand scholarships to support undergraduate educational studies for the children of PepsiCo's associates across the globe – including nearly 250 students in 2023 alone.

"We are immensely proud of the growth and impact that the PepsiCo Foundation Family Scholarship Program has achieved over the past 26 years," said C.D. Glin, President of the PepsiCo Foundation. "Our people are our greatest asset and our commitment to creating opportunities that enable individuals to realize their full potential starts at home, with our PepsiCo associates and their families. We hope these scholarships support the next generation of leaders and help empower our PepsiCo associates and their families to reach their goals and contribute to a better, more just, and inclusive society."

The PepsiCo Foundation Family Scholars program is independently managed by Scholarship America, a national non-profit educational support and student aid service organization. The scholarship awards, ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 USD, are offered for study at four-year colleges and universities, two-year colleges and vocational-technical schools globally. Children of PepsiCo associates who plan to enroll or who are already enrolled in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school for the full academic year are eligible to apply. Students are selected based on a broad range of criteria including financial need, academic performance, leadership in school and community activities, work experiences and future aspirations.

The 2024 scholarship application is now open for PepsiCo associates until February 12, 2024, at https://apply.scholarsapply.org/pepsico/.

About The PepsiCo Foundation

The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities.

