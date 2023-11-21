Life Eterna Introduces It's 2023 Sempernauts: 100-Year Spokesmodels for Healthy Living

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Eterna, a leading advocate for healthy living and longevity, today announced it's 2023 Sempernauts and the SEMPERNAUT "Forever Voyager" apparel brand.

Sempernauts, as coined by Life Eterna's John Willsey, embody individuals who embrace a healthy lifestyle to extend their lifespan in anticipation of groundbreaking age reversal therapies. These diverse individuals hail from all walks of life, united by their pursuit of longevity and the transformative potential of future advancements.

"We're at the dawning of the age of human Sempernauts and we're thrilled to unveil Life Eterna's 2023 Sempernauts," declared John Willsey of Life Eterna. "Despite their chronological age, their dedication to living a healthy lifestyle has kept their biological age in their 20s. They represent inspiring pioneers for the Sempernaut movement, encouraging others to embrace healthy living and a longer lifespan. They have signed on for the next 100 years as spokesmodels for Life Eterna and the SEMPERNAUT athletic and healthy lifestyle apparel brand."

"By simply living healthy today, we can increase our chances of living long enough to experience the benefits of age reversal therapies when they become available," said John Willsey.

Also unveiled is Life Eterna's SEMPERNAUT "Forever Voyager" clothing, an innovative athletic and healthy lifestyle apparel brand. SEMPERNAUT is the most unique apparel brand to come to market that promotes living a healthy lifestyle for life extension and age reversal.

To help others extend their lifespans to their maximum, Life Eterna developed a simple to follow goal-based plan called Project Sempernaut that consists of things that many Sempernauts are doing today. Project Sempernaut aims to educate and inspire people to make healthy lifestyle choices and to provide them with the resources they need to live long and fulfilling lives.

About Life Eterna

Life Eterna is a leading advocate for healthy living and longevity. It's dedicated to supporting individuals in their pursuit of long and healthy lives. Life Eterna is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About SEMPERNAUT "Forever Voyager" Clothing

The trademarked SEMPERNAUT clothing is an innovative athletic and healthy lifestyle apparel brand that promotes living a healthy lifestyle for life extension and age reversal. Life Eterna is looking for stores, distributors and licensees interested in distributing and selling SEMPERNAUT clothing. Contact Life Eterna for more information.

