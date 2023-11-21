Latest Launches from DEXIS Leverage AI for Enhanced Diagnostics and Patient Care at Greater New York Dental Meeting.

Latest Launches from DEXIS Leverage AI for Enhanced Diagnostics and Patient Care at Greater New York Dental Meeting.

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading innovator of dental imaging technologies, sensors, intraoral scanning, and CBCT solutions, DEXIS announces its attendance at the 2023 Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM). At the event, DEXIS will be providing hands-on demonstrations for two of its most exciting new releases: DEXIS OP 3D LX and DEXassist Solution.

For many dental professionals, GNYDM will be the first opportunity to explore in person the new DEXIS ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH™ OP 3D™ LX and its innovative features that provide expanded 3D diagnostic capabilities. DEXIS solution experts will be on hand to offer live demonstrations of key features, including:

Larger field of view (FOV) options up to 15(H) x 20(D) cm.

Seamless integration with award-winning AI-enabled DTX Studio ™ Clinic Software.

Simple patient positioning.

Consistent image clarity.

Cloud-based service connectivity.

"We're excited to show the expanded 2D and 3D imaging options offered by the OP 3D LX, covering a comprehensive range of dental extraoral needs," says Robert Befidi, President, Diagnostics at DEXIS. "We'll also be demonstrating how the OP 3D LX brings in assisted intelligence (AI) features from DTX Studio Clinic to reduce time-consuming tasks so clinicians can focus more on patient care."

"DEXassist Solution integrates readily with practices' existing DEXIS Imaging Suite Software to not only capture 2D X-ray images but improve workflow efficiencies with AI and identify potential pathologies leveraging a large installed base of DEXIS sensors".

Along with DTX Studio Clinic, attendees will have the opportunity to see how the legacy DEXIS Imaging Suite Software v10 integrates AI features from DTX Studio Clinic.

DEXassist Solution allows dentists to leverage AI-enabled 2D findings when diagnosing patients and planning treatments. With a simple click, clinicians can identify up to six different pathologies when acquiring X-rays directly in the DEXIS software ­­– saving time. Doctors can additionally share AI findings with patients in an easy-to-understand format.

"Both the OP 3D LX and DEXassist Solution demonstrate DEXIS's unwavering commitment to DEXIS innovation to support diagnostic confidence, drive practice efficiencies and productivity, and improve practice productivity and predictability" Brian Gooch, Global Product Management and Marketing Vice President at DEXIS.

"We are very excited to share these latest innovations at GNYDM with the dental community we're proud to serve."

DEXIS invites attendees to visit booth number 2306 for live demonstrations of these and other DEXIS solutions and to discuss their dental practice needs and goals.

To learn more about the DEXIS, visit https://dexis.com/en-us/

About DEXIS

DEXIS is a global leading brand in digital radiography for 70+ years. Today, DEXIS has brought together the most trusted brands in 3D imaging, intraoral scanning solutions, and diagnostic software to provide you with a complete digital diagnostic solution under a brand name. Our innovative award-winning technology enhances the way you diagnose, accelerates your workflow, and delivers simpler treatment paths with better patient outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.dexis.com.

About Envista Holdings Corporation

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including DEXIS, Nobel Biocare, Ormco, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a broad range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry.

