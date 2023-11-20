World's leading ASTRO N7s ZBB-TF TOPCon products to benefit DG & residential markets worldwide

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specially designed for distributed generation (DG) and residential markets worldwide, Astronergy unveiled the world's first ZBB (Zero BusBar Interconnection Technology) - TF (Tiling Film) manufacturing techs powered ASTRO N7s n-type TOPCon PV module products, which has the top conversion efficiency of over 23% among mainstream DG & residential products.

A poster demonstrates the ZBB-TF techs utilized in ASTRO N7s n-type TOPCon PV modules. (PRNewswire)

Ready to enter the market to benefit more commercial, industrial, and residential solar system users, the newly extended product of Astronergy's ASTRO N7s series is a kind of ZBB n-type TOPCon product that has obtained TÜV Rheinland certified the world's first certification for such kind.

To eliminate cell gaps to increase module efficiency significantly, Astronergy exquisitely applied TF tech manufacturing tech at the ASTRO N7s product's 54 pieces of ZBB tech-manufactured TOPCon cells, and high-density encapsulation on the module products.

According to Jack Zhou, the General Manager of Global Product Technical Service at Astronergy, the TF tech is to stack the edges of two silicon wafers on top of each other and extend a thin film over the cells' overlap to provide a cushioning effect reducing hidden cracking risk and maximizing module product power to over 460W and efficiency to over 23%.

Due to the ZBB and TF techs, the ASTRO N7s products could be manufactured under lower temperatures and be compatible with thinner silicon wafers, thereby helping reduce over 20% silver paste consumption, and cut carbon emissions caused by module product manufacturing.

With these techs, the products will become much more environmentally friendly and more sustainable, while also having better bending resistance performance.

These techs could also help to increase the light-receiving area of the PV cells and reduce the optical losses of PV modules. Due to the removal of the busbar and the elimination of gaps between cells, the ASTRO N7s ZBB-TF module has better current carrier collection efficiency and great aesthetics.

As a newly extended product of ASTRO N7s, the product also has the advantages of higher bifaciality rate (for the double-glass version), lower LID & LETID, higher reliability, excellent performance at low-irradiation situations, and higher power out per watt.

Ready to be massively produced, ASTRO N7s ZBB-TF PV modules are expected to benefit more areas for generating green and sustainable powers.

