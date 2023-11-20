Shipt's Holiday Survey Reveals Consumers are Prioritizing Value, Reliability, and Quality Gift Delivery this Season

Majority of consumers say it is important that gifts reach loved ones on time, and that brick-and-mortar stores offer delivery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt, the retail tech company known for connecting people to high-quality same-day and next-day delivery, is sharing key consumer insights drawn from a recent nationwide survey assessing how consumers are thinking about value and quality when it comes to holiday shopping and delivery.

Shipt plays a unique role in the delivery ecosystem, particularly during the capacity-constrained fourth quarter. The service allows for high-quality, personalized delivery directly to a consumer's doorstep in as soon as an hour. In addition, the company offers consumers an efficient, timely way to send gifts and food to loved ones across the country.

Shipt's insights and understanding of the holiday season trends are grounded in that work connecting consumers to reliable delivery from their favorite retailers through an online marketplace – and, through a last-mile offering, connecting retailers to high-quality delivery for orders placed on their own websites.

"We hear from our customers and retail partners that the perfect combination of speed, reliability, and value is really what matters, especially during the holiday season," said Shipt Chief Operating Officer Raj Kapoor. "What we see is that consumers understand the constraints of the system. They turn to same-day delivery, through services like Shipt, to ensure they get the items they want and need delivered where they need them as efficiently as possible, prioritizing trustworthy and quality delivery."

Top insights include that:

Trustworthy delivery is a top priority : Quality of shipping service and reliability of delivery are important for customers who shop online. Sixty-one (61%) and 74% of respondents said that quality of shipping service and reliability of delivery, respectively, impacted where they shopped online.

On time is critical : Consumers want their gifts to reach loved ones on time with 86% saying this was important to them.

Consumers rely on delivery : 28% of consumers will have most or all their gifts delivered to recipients using shipping and delivery services.

Travelers lighten their luggage : If traveling for the holidays, 40% would have their online purchases delivered to their destination.

Delivery option in demand: Customers want the ability to have gifts delivered with 73% of respondents saying it was important for brick-and-mortar stores to offer delivery.

These results complement other industry surveys from sources like the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Survey, which reported that rising costs continue to be a concern for consumers, as well as Shipt's own data on consumer purchases.

In the final week leading to December 25, consumers and retailers alike turn to Shipt at an even higher rate because Shipt offers no peak surcharges, friendly shoppers and drivers known for going above and beyond, and delivery in an hour or less all the way through Christmas Eve.

"The cost and quality of on-time shipping and delivery options is especially top-of-mind for consumers and retailers in that last week before Christmas after deadlines have passed for traditional carriers," continued Kapoor. "Shipt prioritizes both affordability and reliability for our customers and retailer partners alike, connecting them to fast, last-minute delivery with a personalized touch."

Survey Methodology

This online survey of 3,000 U.S. adults who celebrate a winter holiday was commissioned by Shipt and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between October 10 and 13. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.

About Shipt

Shipt is a retail tech company that connects people to reliable, high-quality delivery with a personal touch. Through the power of technology, Shipt connects customers to the things they want from the stores they love, workers to new earning opportunities, and retail businesses to more satisfied customers. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt brings people the flexible solutions they need with the above-and-beyond service they expect. Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Target Corp. and available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. For more information, please visit Shipt's Newsroom.

